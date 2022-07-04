Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

South Africa beat Wales 32-29 at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday

South Africa will play Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate in November.

The match is part of the world champions' autumn tour of Europe and takes place on Thursday, 17 November.

The Springboks will face England, Ireland, France and Italy, with a South Africa XV meeting Bristol two days before their Test with Italy.

"This is a massive opportunity for all our players to test themselves against one of the best," Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told the club website.

Bristol last played an international side in 2003 when the United States visited the Memorial Ground.

"This is a significant milestone for the club and really underlines how we far have come as the Bears," chairman Chris Booy added.

"To host the World Champions at our home is incredibly exciting and it will be an event that will go down in the history books.

"South Africa are one of the world's most iconic international teams, with a vibrant and passionate fanbase.

"We're grateful to the South Africa Rugby Union, Premiership Rugby and World Rugby for their support and co-operation in helping us to deliver this unique and historic fixture."