Joe Powell moves to London Irish from Melbourne Rebels

London Irish have signed Australia international Joe Powell from Super Rugby Pacific side Melbourne Rebels.

The 28-year-old scrum-half has four caps for his country.

Powell becomes the Exiles' sixth summer signing after Italians Danilo Fischetti and Luca Morisi, Cornish Pirates duo Ed Scragg and Josh Caulfield, and Fiji's Api Ratuniyarawa.

Irish finished last season eighth in the Premiership, securing a place in the European Champions Cup next term.

"Moving to London Irish is an exciting adventure, having only played in my native Australia it will be a challenge to test myself in a very competitive squad and testing division," he told the club's website. external-link

"I have been keeping an eye on Irish and the Premiership from afar, and I'm excited to now be a part of that and to expand my talents domestically and in Europe next season."

Powell previously played for his hometown clubs Canberra Vikings and Brumbies before moving to Melbourne Rebels.