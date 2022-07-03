Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Curry has also played at number eight for England

Sale Sharks flanker Tom Curry has been ruled out of the rest of England's tour of Australia because of concussion.

Curry played in the first Test in Perth on Saturday but was replaced by Lewis Ludlam at half-time.

He had travelled to Brisbane with the team for the next match but will fly back to England later this week.

Eddie Jones' side lost the first Test 30-28 and if they are defeated on Saturday will lose the three-Test series.

In a statement the Rugby Football Union said it was in "the interest of player welfare and recovery" that Curry withdraw and his "assessment and ongoing management" will continue in England.

The governing body did not suggest the 24-year-old, who captained England twice during the 2022 Six Nations, would be replaced in the touring squad.

Curry is the first injury for England during the tour but Australia have been hit with significant losses.

Fly-half Quade Cooper sustained a calf injury in the warm-up before last Saturday's match, with full-back Tom Banks breaking his arm during the contest and prop Allan Alaalatoa going off with a head injury.

Banks will not play a part in the rest of the tour and it has not been confirmed if Cooper and Alaalatoa will continue in the series.

The second Test will kick off on Saturday, 9 July at 10:55 BST and the final match is scheduled for the same time on 16 July.