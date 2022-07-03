Close menu

Tom Curry ruled out of England's tour of Australia because of concussion

Tom Curry running with the ball
Tom Curry has also played at number eight for England

Sale Sharks flanker Tom Curry has been ruled out of the rest of England's tour of Australia because of concussion.

Curry played in the first Test in Perth on Saturday but was replaced by Lewis Ludlam at half-time.

He had travelled to Brisbane with the team for the next match but will fly back to England later this week.

Eddie Jones' side lost the first Test 30-28 and if they are defeated on Saturday will lose the three-Test series.

In a statement the Rugby Football Union said it was in "the interest of player welfare and recovery" that Curry withdraw and his "assessment and ongoing management" will continue in England.

The governing body did not suggest the 24-year-old, who captained England twice during the 2022 Six Nations, would be replaced in the touring squad.

Curry is the first injury for England during the tour but Australia have been hit with significant losses.

Fly-half Quade Cooper sustained a calf injury in the warm-up before last Saturday's match, with full-back Tom Banks breaking his arm during the contest and prop Allan Alaalatoa going off with a head injury.

Banks will not play a part in the rest of the tour and it has not been confirmed if Cooper and Alaalatoa will continue in the series.

The second Test will kick off on Saturday, 9 July at 10:55 BST and the final match is scheduled for the same time on 16 July.

  • Comment posted by God Bless Hungary, today at 09:34

    Meh no great loss for us English. We now have 1.299999 million players left to choose from. Besides, there is no permutation of English players that could beat an Aus XV or an Aus XIV for that matter.

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 09:29

    Pity it isn’t Farrell … Owen is a liability.. offers nothing apart from goal kicking .. and he missed a few on Saturday..
    How he gets in the team I’ll never know … he has to be the slowest “back” in world rugby 🏉

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 09:27

    Shame for Tom, but at least England followed the correct protocol, unlike others. We already have Willis, Ludlum and Underhill out there, so probably won't fly out a replacement.

  • Comment posted by atlowe, today at 09:24

    Hopefully means he is fit for Sale at the start of the season.

  • Comment posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 09:24

    Shame for Curry, but England have enough strength in depth to shake this off.

    I'd still like to see Lawes in the 2nd row... drop the hair-puller Hill with Underhill and Willis at 6 and 7.

  • Comment posted by DanJ74, today at 09:21

    Not great for Currie and I hope he is OK. For England I thought Ludlam looked good when he came on

  • Comment posted by CornwallScot, today at 09:20

    Hope the recovery goes well for him...

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 09:20

    Glad he's not continuing on the tour.
    No chances should be taken with concussions.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 09:20

    Big blow as he's such a great player, hoping though that this means Willis will come in. Good to see however that England are taking this seriously, saw another instance of an Irish player wobbling around following a blow to the head and not being removed very shortly after the same thing happened in the NZ Maori game.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 09:19

    Shame but his form wasn't what it was. Ludlum looked good when he came on so starter for me. Question is whether they fly a replacement out. Ludlum starts and Willis bench for second Test?

    • Reply posted by lappers, today at 09:22

      lappers replied:
      Under hill is out there also

