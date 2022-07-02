Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ellis Genge scored England's opening try

Australia v England Australia: (6) 30 Tries: Petaia, Fainga'a, Samu; Pens: Lolesio 3; Cons: Lolesio 3 England: (6) 28 Try: Genge, Arundell, Van Poortvliet; Pens: Farrell 3; Cons: Farrell 2

England opened their Australia tour by falling to a dismal defeat against a 14-man Wallabies side in Perth, despite scoring two late tries.

Lock Darcy Swain was shown a red card in the first half, with three other home players injured before the break.

Australia held on with the scores 6-6 at half-time before Ellis Genge went over for England.

But the Wallabies bounced back, with Jordan Petaia, Folau Fainga'a and Pete Samu scoring in an impressive comeback.

Some consolation came for England as uncapped wing Henry Arundell and debutant scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet went over late on.

But Australia's victory ends England's run of eight consecutive wins against the Wallabies.

Australia hit by injuries and red card

There was much pre-match anticipation surrounding Test returns for England's Danny Care, Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell but Australian absentees soon stole the narrative in Perth.

Fly-half Quade Cooper sustained a calf injury in the warm-up, leaving 22-year-old Noah Lolesio to face England's Marcus Smith.

That was not even the worst of the news for Australia, as three more players left the field during the first half.

Full-back Tom Banks had to come off after appearing to break his arm in a horrible landing following a high ball.

Prop Allan Alaalatoa then followed with a suspected head injury before Swain was given a red card.

England's Jonny Hill was shown yellow at the same time after the lock pulled Swain's hair, which prompted the Australian to bump his head against the England man - a red-card offence.

Australia were left to play 45 minutes with 14 men but, following two earlier penalties from Owen Farrell and one from Lolesio, the hosts managed to tie the game at 6-6 just before the break.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Australia: Banks; Kellaway, Ikitau, Kerevi, Koroibete; Cooper, White; Bell, Porecki, Alaalatoa, Swain, Neville, Leota, Hooper (capt), Valetini.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Sio, Slipper, Philip, Samu, Gordon, Lolesio, Petaia.

England: Steward; Nowell, Marchant, Farrell, Cokanasiga; Smith, Care; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Lawes (capt), Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Chessum, Ludlam, Van Poortlviet, Porter, Arundell.