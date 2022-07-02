Australia 30-28 England: Tourists suffer dismal defeat against 14-man Wallabies
|Australia v England
|Australia: (6) 30
|Tries: Petaia, Fainga'a, Samu; Pens: Lolesio 3; Cons: Lolesio 3
|England: (6) 28
|Try: Genge, Arundell, Van Poortvliet; Pens: Farrell 3; Cons: Farrell 2
England opened their Australia tour by falling to a dismal defeat against a 14-man Wallabies side in Perth, despite scoring two late tries.
Lock Darcy Swain was shown a red card in the first half, with three other home players injured before the break.
Australia held on with the scores 6-6 at half-time before Ellis Genge went over for England.
But the Wallabies bounced back, with Jordan Petaia, Folau Fainga'a and Pete Samu scoring in an impressive comeback.
Some consolation came for England as uncapped wing Henry Arundell and debutant scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet went over late on.
But Australia's victory ends England's run of eight consecutive wins against the Wallabies.
Australia hit by injuries and red card
There was much pre-match anticipation surrounding Test returns for England's Danny Care, Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell but Australian absentees soon stole the narrative in Perth.
Fly-half Quade Cooper sustained a calf injury in the warm-up, leaving 22-year-old Noah Lolesio to face England's Marcus Smith.
That was not even the worst of the news for Australia, as three more players left the field during the first half.
Full-back Tom Banks had to come off after appearing to break his arm in a horrible landing following a high ball.
Prop Allan Alaalatoa then followed with a suspected head injury before Swain was given a red card.
England's Jonny Hill was shown yellow at the same time after the lock pulled Swain's hair, which prompted the Australian to bump his head against the England man - a red-card offence.
Australia were left to play 45 minutes with 14 men but, following two earlier penalties from Owen Farrell and one from Lolesio, the hosts managed to tie the game at 6-6 just before the break.
Line-ups
Australia: Banks; Kellaway, Ikitau, Kerevi, Koroibete; Cooper, White; Bell, Porecki, Alaalatoa, Swain, Neville, Leota, Hooper (capt), Valetini.
Replacements: Fainga'a, Sio, Slipper, Philip, Samu, Gordon, Lolesio, Petaia.
England: Steward; Nowell, Marchant, Farrell, Cokanasiga; Smith, Care; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Lawes (capt), Curry, B Vunipola.
Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Chessum, Ludlam, Van Poortlviet, Porter, Arundell.
The way Hill behaved on the field and attacked his opposite number before the hair pulling doesn’t belong in rugby - calculated and disgusting, both should have received reds.
Poetic justice for us to lose to a 14 man Australia.
The first against a scratch team!
This from a team who's manager talked down Wales wins against 14 man teams 2 years ago.
Where to now Eddie?
Turgid for 70 minutes and well beaten by 14 men as the last two tries merely improved the defeat and didnt affect the result.