Australia 30-28 England: Tourists suffer dismal defeat against 14-man Wallabies

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England's Ellis Genge runs towards Australia's Nic White
Ellis Genge scored England's opening try
Australia v England
Australia: (6) 30
Tries: Petaia, Fainga'a, Samu; Pens: Lolesio 3; Cons: Lolesio 3
England: (6) 28
Try: Genge, Arundell, Van Poortvliet; Pens: Farrell 3; Cons: Farrell 2

England opened their Australia tour by falling to a dismal defeat against a 14-man Wallabies side in Perth, despite scoring two late tries.

Lock Darcy Swain was shown a red card in the first half, with three other home players injured before the break.

Australia held on with the scores 6-6 at half-time before Ellis Genge went over for England.

But the Wallabies bounced back, with Jordan Petaia, Folau Fainga'a and Pete Samu scoring in an impressive comeback.

Some consolation came for England as uncapped wing Henry Arundell and debutant scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet went over late on.

But Australia's victory ends England's run of eight consecutive wins against the Wallabies and is a fourth defeat in a row for Eddie Jones' side, including one non-cap fixture against the Barbarians.

It may also reignite calls for England to bring in a new head coach, although the Rugby Football Union showed public support for Jones following a disappointing Six Nations campaign.

Australia hit by injuries and red card - but England cannot capitalise

There was much pre-match anticipation surrounding Test returns for England's Danny Care, Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell but Australian absentees soon stole the narrative in Perth.

Fly-half Quade Cooper sustained a calf injury in the warm-up, leaving 22-year-old Noah Lolesio to face England's Marcus Smith.

That was not even the worst of the news for Australia, as three more players left the field during the first half.

Full-back Tom Banks had to come off after appearing to break his arm in a horrible landing following a high ball.

Prop Allan Alaalatoa then followed with a suspected head injury before Swain was given a red card.

England's Jonny Hill was shown yellow at the same time after the lock pulled Swain's hair, which prompted the Australian to bump his head against the England man - a red-card offence.

Australia were left to play 45 minutes with 14 men but, following two earlier penalties from Owen Farrell and one from Lolesio, the hosts managed to tie the game at 6-6 just before the break.

From there, England may have been too convinced of victory.

Although Care, back after almost four years, Vunipola and Joe Cokanasiga performed well on their Test return, England's discipline let them down.

The tourists conceded another penalty at the start of the second half and Lolesio used it to put Australia ahead.

Prop Genge went over, then Farrell kicked a penalty and it felt as if England had control of the game, but Australia had other ideas.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Wallabies spread England's defence wide and replacement full-back Petaia scored in the corner.

Vunipola was then shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Michael Hooper and in the aftermath Fainga'a peeled off a maul to score.

Samu's try made matters even worse for England before their uncapped replacements came on with cool heads to try to minimise the damage.

There was not enough time to claim victory but Arundell darted around defenders to score, suggesting that on the international stage, he is ready to live up to the huge promise shown at club level with London Irish.

With Australia down to 13 after Lolesio was sin-binned, Van Poortvliet scored a final try as the match finished with a 30-28 scoreline that did not truly reflect the scale of Australia's fightback.

Line-ups

Australia: Banks; Kellaway, Ikitau, Kerevi, Koroibete; Cooper, White; Bell, Porecki, Alaalatoa, Swain, Neville, Leota, Hooper (capt), Valetini.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Sio, Slipper, Philip, Samu, Gordon, Lolesio, Petaia.

England: Steward; Nowell, Marchant, Farrell, Cokanasiga; Smith, Care; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Lawes (capt), Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Chessum, Ludlam, Van Poortvliet, Porter, Arundell.

Comments

Join the conversation

576 comments

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 13:21

    I’m ashamed of England today.
    The way Hill behaved on the field and attacked his opposite number before the hair pulling doesn’t belong in rugby - calculated and disgusting, both should have received reds.
    Poetic justice for us to lose to a 14 man Australia.

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 13:23

      Joe replied:
      He's an Exeter player, what do you expect. They bought all their trophies like Saracens and Wasps have done

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 13:18

    For all England’s strengths, two incidents today underline why they deserved to lose. Itoje screaming in the line out, to the extent the ref stopped the game and Hill pulling hair like a pathetic schoolgirl, looking for reaction, which he sadly got. You can’t imagine the very best (Retallick, Johnson, Eales, AWJ, etc) behaving in that awful, unsportsmanlike manner. Shameful sportsmanship.

    • Reply posted by Cassandra , today at 13:27

      Cassandra replied:
      Itoje was embarrassing. As for Hill........

  • Comment posted by tobiaskinnaird, today at 13:21

    The arrogance of the commentary when Australia went down to 14 was embarrassing England got what they deserved

    • Reply posted by Keep the Faith, today at 13:25

      Keep the Faith replied:
      Mate you should have listened to the Aussie comms. Saying hill should've had a red for his haircut was the height of their analysis.

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 13:21

    All those Sky pundits made to look stupid again.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 13:28

      cb replied:
      As per. Eddie less weight training, more skills coaching! The idea Farrell has to play is mad, he's not the best 10 and he isn't a 12. To then constantly make him first receiver & run the backline showed again. When Smith runs the game, England look good. Forwards need to offload w dynamic ballcarrying not dying w he ball. Sorry Eddie all the talk, same old & its not the players! Arundell, wow!

  • Comment posted by shillo, today at 13:21

    2 losses against 14 men?
    The first against a scratch team!
    This from a team who's manager talked down Wales wins against 14 man teams 2 years ago.
    Where to now Eddie?

    • Reply posted by Ryosuke, today at 13:49

      Ryosuke replied:
      That's Eddie for you!

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 13:16

    No game plan, no idea. Boring and predictable rugby. Eddie has to go

    • Reply posted by EmeryIn, today at 13:18

      EmeryIn replied:
      Eddie out. End of

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 13:24

    Pulling hair! Hill you should be ashamed that’s what 5 year girls go and do in the playground

    • Reply posted by Imenja, today at 14:10

      Imenja replied:
      No it's what 5 year old boys do in the playground and it is not acceptable there either

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 13:18

    What happened to Wonder Boy Smith? Has Eddie coached the talent out of him already?

    • Reply posted by U19603684, today at 13:30

      U19603684 replied:
      Sounded like he had a bad game. Not surprising given that Jones restricts his style.

  • Comment posted by Allanon, today at 13:19

    The reason the Aussies won is they had the heart and passion for a fight, something England have havent had for 2 seasons, is it a coincidence this has been the case since Borthwick left, you only have to look at Leicester Borthwick instills passion and heart, a trade mark of his on game when a player. England need another Borthwick

    • Reply posted by Will, today at 13:23

      Will replied:
      I was ashamed of Hill today. Calculated to get his opposite number sent off. Not just the hair pulling, he hit him in the head beforehand too.
      Eddie written all over it.
      Doesn’t belong in rugby.

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 13:20

    England please please keep Eddie in charge 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by U19603684, today at 13:43

      U19603684 replied:
      The Welsh will be laughing their socks off to be fair.

  • Comment posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 13:24

    Disappointing to lose that game. They just didn’t score the points when dominating. They had the opportunity to be more than a score ahead after 55-60 mins.

    On the plus side: Freddie Steward is absolutely awesome in the air.

    Ludlum played well when he was on, but I think we miss Underhill’s chopping tackles

    And Arundell showed his massive potential. Great try at the end.

    • Reply posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 13:27

      Society needs less Gammon replied:
      That's enough sensibility out of you. HYS is exclusively for ignorant hyperbolic comments...

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 13:23

    If the RFU had balls they’d sack EJ now. Total rethink needed or we won’t get to the KO stages in the next WC. Australia had injury disruptions, down to 14 and yet we created absolutely nothing. Bloody clueless.

    • Reply posted by Keith Too, today at 13:25

      Keith Too replied:
      Never should have been appointed in the first place. England should always have an English head coach.

  • Comment posted by Fray Bentos, today at 13:21

    Smith should get player of the match for his nice hair do and his over the top pouting when he thinks the camera is on him.

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 13:25

      Origo replied:
      Had a very poor post game today I'm afraid

  • Comment posted by RPev, today at 13:18

    BBC calling it humiliating is pretty harsh on Australia. Were England expected to turn up and white wash them? England were certainly not good enough to deserve to win the game but give credit to Australia.

    • Reply posted by Bath Belgae, today at 13:31

      Bath Belgae replied:
      Usual BB myopia,, Wales were “shocked by Italy” in the 6N losing by a point at home.

  • Comment posted by willfg, today at 13:17

    Please Eddie from all of us who love England Rugby step down before this World Cup. That was as flat as I’ve seen England play. Couple with the six nations time is up.

    • Reply posted by somuchtothinkabout, today at 13:19

      somuchtothinkabout replied:
      for years they have just looked over coached and scared - no joy and more importantly no leg drive and want from the players. Dull and clueless.

  • Comment posted by hutcho16, today at 13:21

    England got what they deserved out of that game how did J Hill not get a red card for hair pulling or is that now legal in the game

    • Reply posted by jay, today at 13:33

      jay replied:
      There is no law against hairpulling, headbutting is a red card though.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 13:20

    2 points, might as well have been 20. England very poor but not sure why after the six nations and Barbarian results we expect anything else. England were utter dross and we will go nowhere in the RWC. Ugo M wake up and RFU please get rid of EJ. England dead in the water.

    • Reply posted by Nigel, today at 14:05

      Nigel replied:
      Please keep him, rest of UK and other countries would like him retained as long as possible.

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 13:19

    Headbutters 30-28 Hairpullers

    • Reply posted by Cat Dad, today at 13:30

      Cat Dad replied:
      If hair pulling bothers you, I'm not sure how you would have coped 30 years ago. When I was playing then a little nibble on the tight heads ear when he was boring on on the hooker in the scrum was quite the norm.

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 13:21

    I think if we play against 13 next time, we might stand a chance.

    • Reply posted by Gyles Ellison, today at 13:33

      Gyles Ellison replied:
      12…just to be sure

  • Comment posted by shazdd, today at 13:29

    Looks like Jonny Hill is a bit of a girly. Next week he can try scratching someone.

    • Reply posted by Thomaslord1, today at 13:31

      Thomaslord1 replied:
      He won’t as he doesn’t want to hurt his nails

