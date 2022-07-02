Close menu

New Zealand 42-19 Ireland: Ruthless All Blacks hammer visitors

By Michael MorrowBBC Sport NI

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments106

Jordie Barrett celebrates scoring the All Blacks opening try
Jordie Barrett's try sparked the All Blacks into life after 20 minutes
New Zealand v Ireland
New Zealand (28) 42
Tries: J Barrett, Reece, Tupaea, A Savea 2, Sowakula Cons: B Barrett 6
Ireland (5) 19
Tries: Earls, Ringrose, Aki Cons: Carbery 2

New Zealand emphatically preserved their remarkable 28-year unbeaten run at Eden Park with a six-try win over Ireland to take a 1-0 series lead.

The All Blacks scored four tries in 17 first-half minutes in response to Keith Earls' score to extend their winning run at the Auckland venue to 47 Tests.

Both sides scored two tries after the break but the result was in no doubt by then.

Ireland also lost captain Johnny Sexton to a first-half head injury.

Sexton failed a head injury assessment (HIA), making him a major doubt for the second Test next week.

Seeking their first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, Ireland played well in patches - most notably at the start of each half - but were unable to match the intensity or accuracy of their hosts for long enough periods to contain them.

The series now moves to Dunedin, where New Zealand can take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Ireland know they have their work cut out if they are to take a Test win home with them, and more importantly preserve the feel-good momentum that has been built over the past year and a half.

All Blacks unfazed by quick Ireland start

Saturday's meeting at Eden Park was a reversal of the sides' last contest eight months ago in Dublin, in that this time it was Ireland arriving at the end of their season.

While their start was electrifying, the visitors looked shot come half-time as New Zealand moved through the gears to rip away any hopes the visitors had of an unprecedented win.

There is a reason Ireland have never won in New Zealand, and there is a reason that the All Blacks are now 47 games without loss at Eden Park. Ireland brought their best for the first 20 minutes - and it was a highly impressive opening - but found themselves just 5-0 up.

Earls' sixth minute try was magnificent, as the forwards put in the leg work with phase after phase of powerful carries before New Zealand infringed at the breakdown, giving Ireland licence to throw it out to the backs, where Hugo Keenan found Earls for a typically tidy finish.

Keith Earls scores Ireland's first try
Keith Earls' try was just reward for Ireland's bright start

It soon unravelled for the visitors though. The All Blacks had taken their best punch and had a whole lot left in the tank.

On 21 minutes, they went ahead as Jordie Barrett provided the finish following debutant Leicester Fainga'anuku's charge down the left.

Even at that stage, Ireland looked sprightly and moved back into New Zealand territory, but things really unravelled when James Lowe slipped a split-second before Garry Ringrose threw a pass in his direction. The ball hit the deck allowing Sevu Reece to pick up and sprint clear for the second home try.

To compound Ireland's misery, that was the move in which Sexton sustained the injury that forced him off for a HIA, which he did not pass.

It was a sequence that took the wind out of Ireland and galvanised the All Blacks. They capitalised on the momentum with further scores before the break from Quinn Tupaea and Ardie Savea, with half-backs Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith instrumental in both.

The All Blacks' performance was even more impressive given their heavily disrupted build-up as Covid-19 ripped through their coaching staff, with backs Will Jordan, David Havili and Jack Goodhue all ruled out after testing positive.

If the team's training schedule was disrupted as a result, you would not have known. Ireland too did not avoid the virus, with wing Mack Hansen ruled out before they were forced into a late change to the matchday 23, as Finlay Bealham was replaced on the bench by Tom O'Toole.

By the time the second half began, Ireland were realistically in damage limitation mode, but faced with a 23-point deficit they threw caution to the wind and again found an early reward through a fine Ringrose score.

New Zealand celebrate
New Zealand's unbeaten run at Eden Park stretches back to 1994

The All Blacks remained well in control, though, and Savea promptly responded with the game's best individual score as he evaded three Irish tackles to slalom over.

As impressive as they were in attack, New Zealand's defence was similarly sharp. Ireland had to work remarkably hard for their three scores and were held up over the line on multiple occasions.

Rieko Ioane's brilliant defence denied Ireland two tries in as many minutes, first with a last-gasp tackle that forced Joey Carbery to lose control of the ball as he stretched to ground, before dislodging the ball from Josh van der Flier's grasp as he charged over the line.

It was deeply frustrating for Ireland to come away with nothing after several slick passages of play, further compounded when New Zealand went up the other end and found a sixth try through Pita Gus Sowakula.

Bundee Aki came on to score a late consolation try as Karl Tu'inukuafe ended the game in the sin-bin for a trip on Conor Murray, but by then the home fans were firmly in party mode with the dazzling win confirmed.

New Zealand: J Barrett; S Reece, R Ioane, Q Tupaea, L Fainga'anuku; B Barrett, Smith; Bower, Taylor, Tu'ungafasi, Retallick, Whitelock; S Barrett, Kane (capt), Savea.

Replacements: Taukei'aho, Tu'inukuafe, Ta'avao, Sowakula, Papalii, Christie, Mo'unga, Ennor.

Ireland: Keenan; Earls, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Heffernan, O'Toole, Healy, Treadwell, Conan, Murray, Carbery, Aki.

Comments

Join the conversation

107 comments

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 10:52

    A more fitting headline - All Blacks win 6 tries to three.

    Credit to Ireland for it was a great spectators game but to be considered a great side you need to avoid unforced errors especially against a truly great consistent side like the All Blacks.
    Lets see how England fare - as an Englishman!

  • Comment posted by Stevohhh, today at 10:52

    NZ hard enough to beat when they're on the road. At home, it's a big ask for any team.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 11:02

      Arch Stanton replied:
      England did it in 2003, winning 15:13 in Wellington, all the more difficult playing with 13 men, Dallaglio and Back sin binned!
      A very special team back then.

      But you're correct. A tall order to win in NZ. Would be intetesting to see the SH stats there.

  • Comment posted by veekay1, today at 10:53

    The worrying thing is that I strongly suspect the All Blacks had several more gears they could have gone through!

    • Reply posted by Rugby Guru, today at 11:05

      Rugby Guru replied:
      A fair few out with Covid too, they need more crusader players then they’d be decent.

  • Comment posted by AJM, today at 11:00

    Ireland were great in first 20 and unlucky not to score a second before NZ got on the board.

    Ireland also sloppy and gifted NZ two of those tries.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 11:02

    So apparently the home advantage and being at the end of their season are amid excuses now. Strange how those excuses are dismissed when the SH teams come north in the Autumn

    • Reply posted by sportsfan, today at 11:20

      sportsfan replied:
      Yep until there is a global season this will continue to be a talking point.

  • Comment posted by JR Hartley, today at 11:01

    Possession 42-58
    Territory 30-70
    Time in opposition 22  2:34-10:19

    With those stats you have to make a lot of poor split-second decisions to lose a game so badly - simply because you have to be getting a lot of things right, a lot of the 'basic building block' stuff to deliver those stats in the first place!

    Take our lumps, it is spilt milk, move on to next week and play wiser.

  • Comment posted by Christiand, today at 10:58

    NZ are a whole different proposition on their home turf, but there were aspects of Ireland’s play to be encouraged about going into next week’s 2nd test.

    • Reply posted by Deergut, today at 11:06

      Deergut replied:
      A balanced comment - what a pleasant surprise.

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 10:58

    A great start by Ireland, looked strong and well drilled. But the relentlessness of the ABs, along with some loose play from Ireland turned the game. NZ just showed their real class. Just too good today.

  • Comment posted by MacAdder, today at 10:55

    All about playing teams at the right time.Ireland have been the NH bench mark for many years.The wins over transitional NZ the highlights.For teams like NZ it's all about peaking at the right time.The upcoming WC is the prize.

    • Reply posted by mcarta, today at 11:28

      mcarta replied:
      Partly agree, but NZ don’t dip very far during “transition” periods. Ireland in fact you could argue the same. Two very consistent teams.

      And definitely agree about Ireland as the benchmark, although others have argued they didn’t win enough tournaments, they are always a threat, always a serious contender, unlike other NH teams.

  • Comment posted by mcarta, today at 10:49

    Ireland have, on average, been by far the best NH team over the last 15 years and recently gained a good run against NZ. And have on average the best club sides.

    But

    Why is it that even to this day - even when they lose - or are having a bad year (world no 3…) there is a visible skill gap between NZ and other nations, particularly NH teams?

    NZ the Brazil of rugby; they play a different game.

    • Reply posted by Booooooo, today at 10:52

      Booooooo replied:
      No other country punches above its weight in all sports (not just rugby) more than New Zealand considering the population is around the 5m mark. It must be a cultural or educational thing.

  • Comment posted by mac daddy, today at 11:11

    The comments section here only reinforces the belief that eugenics could and should play a role in future society.. Anyways.. Good Start by Ireland but the sliding doors moment of the intercept try and Sexton exiting with HIA determined this game. Ireland have painted themselves into a corner with the half back choices and won't be winning a WC anytime soon. AB's should thrive from here.

    • Reply posted by Deergut, today at 11:24

      Deergut replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 11:08

    From what I saw today NZ are not the team they used to be. Had Ireland not had made as many simple errors as they did and were more clinical in attack they could have won this game. NZ on the other hand took advantage of Ireland's failings and defended superbly. Both sides could have played much better than they did. Next week will be another entertaining match without doubt.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 10:56

    Is home advantage enormous or are Ireland not as far forward as we thought? Chastening loss but 2 to go to fix it.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 10:54

    Well that must’ve been painful if you’re Irish. I logged in after the first 20 minutes, so all I saw was Ireland going backwards. They looked out of puff & lost every facet; scrum, line out, ruck…
    I think what epitomised is best was the Tupea try. Nice try by NZ but what was JGP thinking, trying to run out from a 5m lineout! Nothing terminal, but Ireland need to get up to speed & engage brain.

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 11:18

    Ireland need more bulk in second row. That's been a recent problem. James Ryan has gone backwards since a great start a few years ago but is in the team on reputation alone. I also think that Johnny Sexton, who has been a world-class player, has taken a hit too many. Going forward and in WC, he should now be the man to spring off the bench in the second half.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 11:05

    NZ too good at Eden Pk. France would be the only team right now to run them close at EP. No luck Ireland.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 11:01

    I said NZ would hammer Ireland and hammer them they did.

    Only thing that was surprising was that they didn't rack up more points in the 2nd half when the game was gone. Normally they keep their foot on the gas.

    • Reply posted by vic28, today at 11:17

      vic28 replied:
      By you and the BBC every team that loses by 23 points is hammered. ..

  • Comment posted by BJfromCarrieJ, today at 11:29

    Great to see back chatting, cheating, spoilt brat sexton beaten again …. another tap on the head and he has to go off…worst sportsmanship in world rugby…

  • Comment posted by DAVID JESSOP, today at 11:28

    ABs fired up for that one, they had a real point to prove. Ire will come back strongly next week but fall just short, one score in it, because they are a good team and also have a point to prove. Third test will be a massacre with Ire just wanting to get back on the plane. None of this has any bearing on RWC 2023.

  • Comment posted by big G, today at 11:25

    Ireland contenders for world cup 🤣😂

    • Reply posted by BJfromCarrieJ, today at 11:29

      BJfromCarrieJ replied:
      🤣😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣😂

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured