Lloyd Evans kicked 77 points in 17 appearances for Gloucester last season

Gloucester fly-half Lloyd Evans has signed a new contract.

The academy graduate made his debut in 2013 and has gone on to play 60 times for the Premiership club.

The Cherry and Whites have not disclosed the length of the 26-year-old's new deal.

"He is a hard-working member of the group and with the ability to play fly-half and fullback, is a key member of our squad," Gloucester head coach George Skivington said.

"Lloyd has been working really hard off the field over the last few months and I can't wait to see him get back out on the pitch next season."