South Africa 32-29 Wales: Welsh hearts broken by last kick of Springboks thriller

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales at Loftus Versfeld

South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi scores his side's first try
South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi scores his side's first try
South Africa v Wales
South Africa (3) 32
Tries: Mbonambi, Marx, Kolbe, Penalty try Cons: Willemse 2 Pen: Jantjies, Willemse
Wales (18) 29
Tries: Rees-Zammit 2, Lake Cons: Biggar Pens: Biggar 3 Drop-goal: Biggar

South Africa's Damian Willemse broke Wales hearts with a match-winning late penalty in a pulsating first Test in Pretoria.

Captain Dan Biggar missed a kick to put Wales ahead before giving away the penalty that gave South Africa the win.

Wales led 18-3 at half-time thanks to two Louis Rees-Zammit tries but received four yellow cards.

South Africa bounced back with tries from Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx and Cheslin Kolbe and a penalty try.

It was a remarkable second half, in which Wales lost their discipline, with Biggar, Rees-Zammit, Alun Wyn Jones and Rhys Carre shown yellow cards by Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli, leaving Wayne Pivac's side down to 12 men at one point.

Even so, they had a chance of victory when late on, with Wales still two men short, replacement hooker Dewi Lake dived over to level the scores, but Biggar missed the conversion.

It was left to makeshift kicker Willemse to pile on the misery for Wales - and Biggar especially - as his successful penalty settled a memorable contest.

It was an agonising finish for Wales, who were unrecognisable from the side that had won only one game in the Six Nations and suffered a humbling home defeat by Italy in their last outing in March.

This was also the same ground where 24 years earlier Wales had suffered their darkest day with a 96-13 hammering by the Springboks.

But for all the character and endeavour in a match played at altitude against the world champions, Wales squandered this chance of victory and will need to be far more disciplined in the next two matches in this series.

It was an 11th successive defeat for Wales against the Springboks in South Africa, leaving Pivac's side to target victories in the next two Tests, in Bloemfontein and then Cape Town.

Springboks' extra motivation

South Africa were not short of motivation. Loftus Versfeld was just under a 52,000 sell-out and, because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was the first time the Springboks had played in front of a full home crowd since they won the World Cup in November 2019.

The hosts included 10 starters from the 2019 World Cup final alongside Leicester number eight Jasper Wiese.

Wales made eight changes from the side that lost to Italy, with Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell winning his first cap.

Louis Rees-Zammit dives over for the game's opening score
Louis Rees-Zammit dives over for the game's opening score

Wales players wore black armbands and there was a minute's silence for former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Phil Bennett, who died last month aged 73.

The visitors honoured Bennett with a wonderful try in their opening attack, finished by speedster Rees-Zammit in the third minute.

Biggar missed the conversion but slotted over a drop-goal from just inside South Africa's half despite blood pouring from his head.

Television match official Joy Neville judged the drop-goal just sneaked over the bar and decided not to penalise the returning Dan Lydiate and Taulupe Faletau for an awkward attempted tackle on South Africa prop Frans Malherbe.

South Africa dominated the first scrum but Elton Jantjies, preferred to Handre Pollard, hit both posts with an unsuccessful penalty.

Jantjies made amends a couple of minutes later with a simple three points before Biggar responded.

The inconsistent Jantjies missed his second penalty kick at goal before making a mess of a vital kick to touch and Reffell ensured some respite for Wales with a turnover penalty.

That laid the platform for an opportunist Rees-Zammit effort from a Wales lineout that allowed the wing to grubber the ball forward and collect possession to score.

Wales hit by flurry of yellow cards

Biggar converted to give his side an 18-3 half-time lead before he was shown a yellow card for slowing possession down despite a brilliant try-saving tackle on Faf de Klerk.

South Africa responded at half-time by bringing off Jantjies, with Wille le Roux coming on at full-back and Willemse moving up to fly-half.

Wales debutant Tommy Reffell is tackled by South Africa captain Siya Kolisi
Wales debutant Tommy Reffell is tackled by South Africa captain Siya Kolisi

The hosts took advantage of their extra man and driving lineout with Mbonambi powering over, with Willemse converting before Biggar returned to the action.

Tomas Francis came on to the field to replace Lewis but was almost immediately knocked out trying to make an attempted tackle on Steven Kitshoff.

There was concern shown as Francis initially lay motionless on the field and was quickly attended to by Wales medics before being carried off.

Once play resumed, South Africa's potent driving maul weapon was again utilised as Marx was driven over.

After reducing the deficit to three points, the Springboks' momentum was halted as Biggar slotted over two penalties to take Wales ahead by nine points.

The hosts again responded with Kolbe latching on to Damian de Allende's delicate chip kick to score, with Willemse converting.

To add insult to injury, Jones was shown a yellow card after the try for an offside infringement in the build-up.

With South Africa on the attack and captain Biggar losing his composure, Rees-Zammit and Carre were shown yellow cards for professional fouls and the home side took the lead for the first time with a penalty try.

Jones returned and, with Wales two men down, Lake dived over before Biggar's missed conversion from out wide.

The drama was not over. South Africa attacked, utilising their numerical advantage as Biggar's deliberate knock-on indiscretion was punished by Willemse.

South Africa: Willemse; Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; E Jantjies, De Klerk; Nche, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi, Mostert, Wiese.

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Koch, Moerat, Louw, Smith, H Jantjies, Le Roux.

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar (capt), Hardy; G Thomas, R Elias, D Lewis, Rowlands, Beard, Lydiate, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Lake, Carre, Francis, Alun Wyn Jones, Navidi, T Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Watkin.

Match officials

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Assistant Referees: Angus Gardner (Australia), Andrew Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland).

Comments

Join the conversation

334 comments

  • Comment posted by Tykesabroad, today at 18:40

    As an England fan I was gutted that they should have to suffer such appalling refereeing by a man clearly out of his depth. When Rees Zammit got a yellow he should have actually awarded the penalty to Wales as he got to his feet and was legally competing for the ball! Such incompetence is not doing rugby any favours!

    • Reply posted by Psychic Camel, today at 18:51

      Psychic Camel replied:
      Yes but he didn’t release the tackled player.

  • Comment posted by Imo, today at 18:40

    Congratulations to RSA, never say die attitude. Shame the Boks fans show their complete lack of class by booing Biggar's conversion attempt and then flicking the bird at him when he missed. Fans let their team down.

    • Reply posted by DickythePig, today at 18:42

      DickythePig replied:
      Hmmm….that never happens in Cardiff when England are in town does it?

  • Comment posted by David L Evans, today at 18:42

    An absolute farce having a totally biased and incompetent referee from a second grade rugby country in a match like this- there was no way he was going to let Wales win.

    • Reply posted by Bolt, today at 18:46

      Bolt replied:
      Totally agree, something stinks

  • Comment posted by dave22, today at 18:42

    Absolutely criminal from Tonos Williams to kick the ball away - reminded me of O’Gara for the Lions. Cost Wales the draw.

    • Reply posted by vic28, today at 18:46

      vic28 replied:
      Couldn't agree more and I think we deserve an explanation from the player and coach

  • Comment posted by Bolt, today at 18:40

    Serious questions need to be ask of the ref. World rugby should be looking in to this match.

    • Reply posted by Scottish, today at 18:42

      Scottish replied:
      did seem to be swayed by the noise of the crowd ... a bit of a 'homer'

  • Comment posted by pm61, today at 18:39

    Well played Wales deserved a better result. A few observations, ref was poor bit out of his depth, always felt a penalty was coming. Also sad to see the SA bench and players jumping for delight on yellow cards and the crowd not respecting the kicker. Real lack of class.

    • Reply posted by rugbymaul, today at 18:51

      rugbymaul replied:
      That’s SA for you

  • Comment posted by Bikini Fatso, today at 18:35

    What is the logic in giving the ball to the opposition with 15 seconds left on the clock?

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 18:59

      Arch Stanton replied:
      To let them try and score I guess?

  • Comment posted by matt_5 , today at 18:43

    Great game that and very proud of the Welsh performance.

    Lakes try epitomised the effort when down to 13 men, just disappointed with the penalty count again. Not so much the yellow cards as 2 of them were to save tries. I guess if your going to get carded then saving tries is the time to do it.

    Just fear this was our best chance as South Africa will get stronger. Hope I'm wrong though 🤞🤞

  • Comment posted by bagginsbear, today at 18:41

    Great performance by Wales, best of the home nations so far today by a country mile, gutted for you guys, you were so much better than us (England)

    • Reply posted by DonOuixote, today at 18:46

      DonOuixote replied:
      Wales LOST !

  • Comment posted by frenzy61, today at 18:48

    Terrible ref, out of his depth never 3 yellows the game is killing itself totally incompetent. saying that though what was we thinking with 30 seconds to go surely pick and drive and the game was drawn not kick the ball away everyone knew a penalty was going to be awarded for some thing if SA came into our half.

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 18:39

    Giving the ball away with 15 seconds left is poor.
    Sticking an arm out in overtime (after missing a kickable winner) is poor.

    But the ref will take the pelters!

    • Reply posted by Bolt, today at 18:44

      Bolt replied:
      I agree, 2 stupid mistakes. There are also some serious questions over the ref aswell. World rugby should be looking in to it.

  • Comment posted by JR Hartley, today at 18:35

    Irishman here.

    Absolutely gutted for you. Brilliant performance and deserved the win. It was tough with 12 men, especially as you were playing 16.

    The Biggar yellow was hilarious as he made the tackle and Faf then effectively landed on top of him.

    A bit of naivety at the end by kicking the ball away with only about 2 more phases required. I thought we had cornered the market on naivety today

  • Comment posted by Stesco, today at 18:48

    Shameful performance by the Ref, he seemed determined to let SA win, hard enough getting a result over there without an official so far out of his depth & clearly influenced by the hostile crowd.

    • Reply posted by SammyV, today at 19:02

      SammyV replied:
      No surprises here.
      Whenever a Northern hemisphere team plays against one of the big Southern 3 down there, in order to win, they must not only beat the team in front of them, but also the referee.
      I've been watching rugby for almost 50 years and it has ALWAYS been that way!

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, today at 18:37

    Could won it? No. Spirited performance Yes. Last 30 seconds of play was just dumb. 2 players in the bin and you kick the ball straight to one of their rapid wingers. Should have played for the draw.

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 18:34

    Unlucky Wales, sounded like a good game as did all others today, would be good if could've watched on terrestrial TV.

  • Comment posted by brawn, today at 18:41

    Wales failed to win a grand slam in 2021 due to poor discipline dropping them down to 13 men at the end of the game. Wales failed to win against South Africa in South Africa for the first time by dropping down to 12 men in the last 10 minutes.

    I don’t care how experiences Biggar, AWJ etc are, this is unacceptable at elite level and is costing Wales wins!

    Gutted, but well done on the win SA

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 19:04

      finnharpsman replied:
      Nonsense. I am tired of people talking about poor discipline. The players on the pitch did a quick assessment of the situation and decided to foul as they believed the opposition would score if they did not foul. Players do this regularly; sometimes they suffer a yellow card while sometimes they do not so they take a chance. If they had not fouled SA would have scored so would have lost with 15.

  • Comment posted by Faraway1985, today at 18:44

    No pride to take it that surely... 18-3 up at half time. No one to blame to but ourselves. Stupid decision making going on. Yes the ref was poor but we orchestrated our own downfall there.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 18:38

    Why kick it back with less than 30 secs to go and down to 13 men... poor game management but can only learn from those mistakes.

    • Reply posted by Steve J, today at 18:40

      Steve J replied:
      Problem is we repatedly do it. Decision making really needs to improve.

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 18:57

    LRZ did release the play, crazy yellow card the Ref did realize he had a TMO to use!

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 18:50

    Will Mr Amashukeli be in charge next Saturday, or is he leaving on that midnight train to Georgia?

    • Reply posted by David L Evans, today at 18:52

      David L Evans replied:
      If he is, we should demand he is replaced by someone with some experience and ability.

