Henry Arundell has played just 10 club matches

London Irish full-back Henry Arundell is a "proper rock star" and tipped for a "big future" after dazzling in training with England.

The 19-year-old could make his international debut off the bench in Saturday's first Test in Australia.

Arundell has only been involved in 10 club matches in his debut professional season but a series of dynamic tries and line-breaks have caught the eye.

Boss Eddie Jones said he could be a "significant player" by the World Cup.

"How long is the field, 100 metres? Henry scored a 90-metre try at training on Wednesday. There were a few expletives heard," added the England coach.

"We had a number of coaches from different sports watching and they heard this comment.

"He scored a try not many other players in the world would have scored. It was like a try Bryan Habana used to score.

"He could be a very good player but he has got a long way to go. We feel like if he continues his development and we're able to give him some game time on this tour, by the World Cup he could be a significant player."

England second row Jonny Hill added: "I was stood in the other 22. It was crazy. I asked him what he thought he was, percentage-wise for running speed and he said 85-90.

"He rounded a couple of lads - Mako Vunipola and Will Stuart, I think it was. It was very impressive.

"He is a proper rock star, isn't he? I'm sure he's going to have a big future."

England begin their tour down under in Perth at the weekend, followed by Tests in Brisbane on 9 July and Sydney on 19 July.