The Scottish Government announced funding for the squad 100 days before the finals

Scotland Women will host USA and Spain this summer as they prepare for the delayed Rugby World Cup 2021, which begin in 100 days time in New Zealand.

USA, who are currently fifth in the world rankings, six places above the Scots, will visit the DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh, on 27 August.

Spain, ranked 10, will visit the same venue on 11 September.

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson said facing "two quality sides" will help the squad develop before the finals.

USA last played Scotland during the 2006 Women's Rugby World Cup in Edmonton, Canada, with the Eagles winning the fifth-place play-off.

The Eagles recently finished third ahead of Australia in the 2022 Pacific Four Series in New Zealand, where the hosts won the title ahead of Canada.

Scotland's most recent meeting with Spain was during last year's Rugby World Cup Europe qualifiers tournament in Parma, where they held off a late comeback to win 27-22.

The test matches were announced as the Scottish Government revealed funding of £144,352 towards the team's preparations for the finals, which take place from 8 October to 12 November.

It will be added to the £220,000 Scottish Rugby had already made available to enable the 36-strong squad to train full-time as part of an 11-week preparation camp for the tournament.

The funding will also be used to underpin a promotional campaign to inspire young players in Scotland through the team's involvement in the finals.

Scotland begin their group-stage campaign in New Zealand against Wales on 9 October.