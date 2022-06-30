Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

'It’s good to be nervous’ - Biggar

South Africa v Wales - first Test Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Date: Saturday, 2 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST Coverage: Radio Wales commentary will be available on Radio Wales Extra, BBC Sport Online and 882 medium wave, Radio Cymru, plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Captain Dan Biggar wants to put two fingers up to the critics by guiding the first Wales side to beat the Springboks in South Africa.

After Six Nations defeat to Italy, Wales now face the world champions.

"It (winning) would mean everything," said Biggar.

"It's been a tough couple of months after the Six Nations and I suppose to stick two fingers up to people, without putting too fine a point on it, would be really nice."

Not many pundits are backing Wales to achieve international success in South Africa, especially following that humbling home loss to Italy in March.

The odds are also stacked against Wayne Pivac's side with the first Two tests being held at altitude, beginning with the opening match in Pretoria on 2 July.

Wales have also never defeated South Africa on their own turf in 10 previous attempts.

Biggar, 32, is aware of the doom and gloom predictions surrounding Wales' chances and wants to prove people wrong.

"If you listened to it all, we might as well have packed our swim shorts and come on holiday for three weeks," added Biggar.

Dan Biggar has played 100 internationals for Wales and three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

"We have no control on what gets written outside of our camp.

"There is no doubt we are going in as underdogs and if everything you have believed and seen so far over the last few months, all the signs point to South Africa.

"I think as a nation that's when we come alive. We want to make sure we put some pride back into the jersey and we didn't do that in the last outing.

"It will tell you a lot about players and characters. It's about individual mentality.

"You either want to be there and get stuck in and drive yourself through the pain barrier or you don't.

"We'll find out on Saturday if we've got a few boys who have that.

"We are just looking forward to getting actually into the game as opposed to all the snippets being said and written.

"Because we have been written off some much, it's about proving a point to everybody, not just ourselves."

Biggar knows Wales will have to show strength and ambition at Loftus Versfeld.

"It's about making sure we have a real balance on Saturday," said Biggar.

"We have to make sure we attack these guys because if you sit off and try to absorb them, you are in a lot of trouble.

"We have to make sure we go on the front foot. Gethin Jenkins (Wales defence coach) has been saying all week we have to match their physicality but also impose ourselves on them.

"If you get caught like a rabbit in the headlights with these guys, it will be a long afternoon."

Having taken over the captaincy from Alun Wyn Jones, Biggar will lead Wales against the Springboks who are captained by the inspirational Siya Kolisi.

This is the World Cup winning skipper who also guided South Africa to a series win over the British and Irish Lions in 2021.

"His record speaks for itself in terms of success he has had as captain with this team," added Biggar.

"He has brilliant work rate as a player and leads from the front and I am looking forward to going up against a great like him."

But Biggar defiantly insisted Wales can not put Kolisi and the rest of the Springboks squad on a pedestal.

"South Africa are rightly getting lauded and there is a contrast in fortunes between the two teams at the minute," added Biggar.

"But we played them in the autumn and there were no egos about any of the boys here, we just tore in and got stuck in.

‘We can’t give them too much respect’ - Elias

"It feels like a bit of a common theme but we were unlucky not to get the job done.

"All these players, Kolisi, Faf de Klerk, Wiese, these boys are tremendous players, individually and when they come together.

"But if we spend all week bigging them up, you almost believe it yourself.

"It's about making sure we park that and get stuck it into it from the word go.

"We know if we put in our best, we are going to be right in the mix. If we fall a little bit below that and don't get things right, we are probably going to be a way off it.

"It's about making sure we are in this game around 60 minutes. If you get blown away by these guys in the opening 20 minutes, it is a difficult task to chase the game and all of a sudden you end up coughing up more."

Biggar hopes the summer tour can kick-start the 2023 World Cup preparations that have been derailed by an unsuccessful Six Nations, when Wales only won one match and finished fifth.

"For us, building into 14 months time would be really important," added Biggar.

"It just proves this could be a big tour for us in terms of getting a bit of momentum and belief."