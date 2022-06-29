Close menu

Australia v England: Courtney Lawes to captain tourists as Danny Care and Billy Vunipola return

Last updated on

Courtney Lawes playing for England
Courtney Lawes captained England during the 2022 Six Nations
Australia v England
Venue: Perth Stadium, Australia Date: Saturday, 2 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST
Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Courtney Lawes will captain England in Saturday's first Test against Australia, as veterans Danny Care and Billy Vunipola also start.

Lawes leads the side in Perth ahead of ex-skipper Owen Farrell, who is back at inside centre following injury.

Scrum-half Care will win his first cap in almost four years, while number eight Vunipola's brother Mako is among the replacements.

Marcus Smith starts at 10 and uncapped wing Henry Arundell is on the bench.

The teenager is one of three uncapped players among the replacements, along with Jack van Poortvliet and Guy Porter.

Farrell - who last played for England in November - is overlooked as captain by head coach Eddie Jones for the first time since 2018, with Lawes having taken on the role last autumn and in the 2022 Six Nations.

Having recovered from recent ankle injuries, Farrell will play alongside outside centre Joe Marchant in the first of a three-Test series.

Joe Cokanasiga will play his first Test for a year on the left wing following injury and Covid-19, while Van Poortvliet's inclusion means there is no place in the matchday 23 for Harry Randall.

Earlier on Thursday, lock Charlie Ewels was ruled out of the tour because of a knee injury and will be replaced by Bristol's Sam Jeffries.

"We feel we have a well-balanced team which is ready for this improving Australia team," Jones said. "We'll take it to them from the start."

For Australia, lock Cadeyrn Neville will make his debut at the age of 33, while the experienced duo of Quade Cooper and Nic White start at fly-half and scrum-half respectively.

England - looking to bounce back from a Six Nations in which they claimed just two victories - have beaten Australia in the past eight games between the two, winning their last series in the country 3-0 in 2016.

England team to face Australia: Steward; Nowell, Marchant, Farrell, Cokanasiga; Smith, Care; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Lawes (capt), Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Chessum, Ludlam, Van Poortlviet, Porter, Arundell.

  • Comment posted by Arsh, today at 08:50

    Strong side. The Vunipolas have been missed. Glad Ludlam, Chessum and Porter make the 23 as I expect them to have strong tours and probably start in the tests to come. Still think Farrell should be at 10 to bring control but maybe him and Smith will switch around and with Care at 9 Smith should relax a little and not try to force it. But Aussies are a different prospect to 2016. Rennie is cannier.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 08:47

    One to watch is Stuart. I think he needs a big series and we need him to have a good one as TH prop looks a bit threadbare.
    It’s probably our strongest squad we’ve got for this tour, though I still think pace or a lack of may be an issue. Will be interesting to see what squad the Aussies pick, they have size in the backs if they pick them!

  • Comment posted by jonzo15a, today at 08:45

    Arundell is a Full Back. Amateurs.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 08:48

      SD replied:
      Yes and on bench so what's issue? He can also play wing.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 08:44

    Nice balance. Farrell will defend the 10 channel and him and Smith will alternate as first receiver in attack to keep the Aus defence guessing. Care should keep the Tempo up and BV will run the hard lines and keep the high pace offloading game going. Exciting team.

  • Comment posted by fubber, today at 08:43

    Great 22. Hope Danny Care nails down the 9 shirt over the next few weeks. We must build a team around a Care, Smith and Farrell axis.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 08:42

    Billy is 29 I think, hardly a veteran. Looks a good team, but I’m a big fan of Underhill. Is he injured?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 08:47

      SD replied:
      Out of form anyway

  • Comment posted by Ninja, today at 08:41

    Definitely a different look to the side. Will be interesting to see how they get on!

  • Comment posted by TrueMilkThug, today at 08:40

    Feel the side stripped away its power base over the last year or so to try and aim for a more creative flare. It hasn't worked so glad Joe and Billy are back

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 08:40

    Good side. Farrell at 12 good call. Arundell on bench, be nice to see him score winning length of field try 😀. Mako on bench and Billy starting. Deservedly on play this season. Care starts with Van Poortlviet bench. Again right picks.

    Can't complain on that 23.

  • Comment posted by MajorDennisBloodnok, today at 08:40

    When will Jones realise that Farrell is not a 12

    • Reply posted by Tobes, today at 08:44

      Tobes replied:
      We don't really have anyone else without Tuilagi, centres are our biggest problem and have been for years.

  • Comment posted by Muchado, today at 08:39

    Looking forward to what should be an excellent test series. Glad it’s Australia we’re playing as SA/NZ in their own back yards would probably be a step too far for this team.

    Surprised by Cokanasiga inclusion but at least he brings some punch to the back line. Great to see Arundell on the bench.

    Let’s get behind the boys 🌹

    • Reply posted by Gemini, today at 08:49

      Gemini replied:
      Can't see why you're surprised by Cokanasiga - he was one of the few successes in the Barbarians match!

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 08:38

    Good to see Billy and DC back, hopefully they can carry on their club form.

    Strong side and exciting options on the bench.

  • Comment posted by EdF, today at 08:37

    Probably the strongest team he could pick based on the squad at hand. Some good options on the bench too. No excuses now EJ, time for England to deliver

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 08:37

    Good selection, for once!

  • Comment posted by Grumpy of HP17, today at 08:36

    Glad he's captain, but why is he at flanker not 2nd row? EJ just has to be different

    • Reply posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 08:39

      The miracle of Bristanbul replied:
      Erm, because he is a flanker?

