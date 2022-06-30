Close menu

South Africa v Wales: Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell handed first Wales cap

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Tommy Reffell is a former Wales Under-20s captain
South Africa v Wales - first Test
Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Date: Saturday, 2 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST
Coverage: Radio Wales commentary will be available on Radio Wales Extra, BBC Sport Online and 882 medium wave, Radio Cymru, plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Uncapped Leicester Tigers flanker Tommy Reffell will make his Wales debut against South Africa in Saturday's opening Test in Pretoria.

Reffell, 23, will start in the back row alongside Dan Lydiate and Taulupe Faletau.

Lydiate and Ospreys team-mate George North start after returning from long injury lay-offs.

Scrum-half Kieran Hardy starts while British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones is named as a replacement.

Jones, 36, is joined on an experienced replacements bench by Ospreys duo Tomas Francis and Gareth Anscombe, and Cardiff pair Tomos Williams and Josh Navidi.

Tight-head prop Francis has been nursing a back injury with Dillon Lewis starting.

Head coach Wayne Pivac has made eight changes to the team defeated by Italy on the final day of the Six Nations in mid-March.

The players will wear black armbands on Saturday in honour of Wales international Phil Bennett, who died on 12 June.

The Pretoria game will begin the three-Test series and be followed by internationals in Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

New faces and returning experience

Reffell, who is preferred at open-side flanker in the Wales back row ahead of Navidi, linked up with the Wales squad fresh from helping Leicester win the English Premiership final against Saracens.

His Leicester team-mate Jasper Wiese will start at number eight for the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld.

"Tommy Reffell is a player we've been watching for some time now," said Pivac.

"He's been in very good form with Leicester Tigers and he's match fit - which is important with our squad not having played a lot of rugby recently.

"We think it's the right time for him and what a great debut to have at Loftus Versfeld."

Blind-side flanker Lydiate, 34, last played for Wales in the 2021 Six Nations opening match against Ireland in February 2021 when he picked up a serious knee injury that sidelined him for a year.

North also sustained a long-term knee problem in April 2021 that forced him out of the game for 12 months and meant him missing the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa last summer.

The 30-year-old returned at the end of the season for Ospreys and proved his fitness for the summer tour.

"Dan and George return for Wales and we're very pleased they're back after long layoffs," added Pivac.

"They've both worked very hard and were playing well at the time of their injuries, so it was disappointing for them to be out for so long.

"But to have them back, and the experience they bring, it's great for the group."

The selection is a new 19th back-row trio and 16th different centre partnership for Wales in 28 internationals.

Props Gareth Thomas and Dillon Lewis form the front row alongside hooker Ryan Elias.

Francis will begin the game on the bench alongside Rhys Carre with British and Irish Lions loose-head Wyn Jones not included.

Lock Will Rowlands returns to the starting side after Jones took his place in the Six Nations final day defeat against Italy in March. Rowlands partners Adam Beard.

Scarlets scrum-half Hardy is preferred to Tomos Williams and Gareth Davies and will partner captain and fly-half Dan Biggar.

North is joined by Saracens centre Nick Tompkins, while wings Louis Rees-Zammit and Josh Adams and full-back Liam Williams form the back three.

Wales team to face South Africa: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar (capt), Hardy; G Thomas, Elias, D Lewis, Rowlands, Beard, Lydiate, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Lake, Carre, Francis, Alun Wyn Jones, Navidi, T Williams, Anscombe, Watkin.

Comments

Join the conversation

31 comments

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 12:45

    The chop-tackling Lydiate of 10 years ago was awesome. Times have changed however, he will not get away with now what he used to get away with. Also, he has had a lot of injuries and time out since. Can only assume he is there for his physicality alone.

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 12:43

    The sight of Dan Biggar leading the Welsh out is going to send a message to the Boks. Dan Biggar will run this game. A Welsh victory by 25 points

    • Reply posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 12:46

      A BALANCED VIEW replied:
      personally I hope all the northern hemisphere teams do well....

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 12:42

    Sadly I can see only one outcome given the starting front row selected. Neither Lewis or Thomas are of a standard to live with SA. The replacements should be starting as it could all be over by Half time. Weak pack = 30-40 point thrashing against world champions in their own back yard

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 12:31

    The two props on the bench are hardly going to be impact players!
    If anything they will slow the game down as they waddle around.

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 12:31

    The SA team have no chance against the Welsh wizards, the sight of Dan Bigger will make the bomb squad produce a sick note.

    • Reply posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 12:45

      A BALANCED VIEW replied:
      he's back....sadly

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 12:28

    Going to be really tough for Wales so far away from home, Boks favourites to win and win big too.

  • Comment posted by Grumpy Phil, today at 12:20

    If AWJ doesn't start, wouldn't we have been better off leaving him at home?

    Without Navidi in the side Faletau will need to play a much tighter game, which is to SA's benefit.

    Big plus is that Cuthbert's nowhere near the 23.

  • Comment posted by David L Evans, today at 12:18

    Back division looks quite good, but will they get any worthwhile ball to play with? What has prop Wyn Jones done wrong that he doesn't even get on the bench ahead of Carre of all people?

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 12:33

      blues1959 replied:
      My thinking it's probably something to do with the altitude and individual player oxygen levels! Still fancy us to pinch a win in this series! Italy was probably the kick up the Jacksey that pivac needed in squad selection! Hoping that it was a fluke that wont be repeated!

  • Comment posted by Scarletnoir, today at 12:17

    Realistically, it's hard to see Wales winning this... our two best scrummagers aren't starting (both coming back from injury - Francis and Wyn Jones). Not sure why Gareth Davies is not included for his pace, power and ability to intercept and blitz... kicking not so good, maybe? Positives: Reffell was excellent in the Prem final and deserves a shot; Rowlands much improved and deserves a start.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 12:15

    The poorest Wales side for years against the World Cup winners.

    I confess to being less than confident...

    • Reply posted by Jonathan Phillips, today at 12:17

      Jonathan Phillips replied:
      That back line looks quite handy if North can slot in. As for the forwards, we are against SA so it is going to be a long day.

  • Comment posted by Leicester Jet, today at 12:14

    Congratulations to Tommy Reffell on finally making it to the Welsh team - richly deserved!

  • Comment posted by Tony Di Wonderful, today at 12:04

    Basham not even on the bench?

    Was one of the few plusses last year.

  • Comment posted by isitme, today at 12:02

    England fan in peace. Strong team and even stronger bench. Though not convinced by lrz form at the moment. Reffel another off the back row production line. Going to be tough in SA own back yard though. Good luck Wales. Going to need it.

    • Reply posted by Robert, today at 12:45

      Robert replied:
      Most kind of you to make such a balanced comment. I think both Wales and Ireland are in for tough tours but England can look forward to success against OZ with a strong squad and lots of players in form

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 12:02

    Struggling to see the logic behind Lydiate at 6. He was an awesome player but at 34 and injury prone he is not one for the future.... I suspect many Welsh fans would have preferred Navidi at 6 or even Basham and playing 2 opensides

    • Reply posted by Jonathan Phillips, today at 12:17

      Jonathan Phillips replied:
      Perhaps only on for 40 mins?

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 11:58

    Front 5 are going to get annihilated I'm afraid.

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 12:05

      blues1959 replied:
      Hopefully not, but I'll admit I am a bit worried about Dillon Lewis, just wondering if the selection has anything to do with the altitude

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 11:52

    Good team but cannot see anything but a SA win. Crowds back on home soil and at altitude will too much. Pivac should use this as a development tour.

  • Comment posted by Brownie1973, today at 11:50

    This match is going to be a case of how much the Boks win by rather than who wins it.

    • Reply posted by FeeFiFoFum, today at 12:06

      FeeFiFoFum replied:
      40 points

  • Comment posted by workoutplan, today at 11:50

    Can see us getting twisted up in the scrum. Hope I'm wrong!

    Good luck boys.

  • Comment posted by NantMassive, today at 11:50

    Looks like wales are trying to diffuse the bomb squad with Lake, Carre and Francis…
    Good luck boys…you’re gonna need it.

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 11:48

    The springboks will work on knocking the ball on around the half way line.

    Clear advantage is in the front row.

