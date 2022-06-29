Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Caulfield (right) made more than 100 appearances for Cornish Pirates

Premiership club London Irish have signed Cornish Pirates duo Ed Scragg and Josh Caulfield ahead of the new season.

The pair helped Pirates to their highest ever finish of third in the Championship last season.

The Exiles secured a European Champions Cup place by ending eighth in the Premiership last season.

Scragg, 21, plays in the second row and Caulfield, 24, is comfortable anywhere across the back row.

Caulfield has made more than 100 appearances for the Pirates, signing permanently in 2020 having been dual registered with Exeter Chiefs for the previous four years.

Scragg was capped in two Under-20 Six Nations campaigns and the 2019 Junior World Cup for Wales.

"Ed is a young talent, and we are confident that he will develop his skills here at London Irish," director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club's website external-link .

"We are looking forward to seeing what he can add to the squad.

"Josh is a good, versatile player and has tasted life in first-tier rugby before and myself and the rest of the coaching staff believe he will again embrace the step up to Premiership with us."

The Exiles have also signed Italy internationals Danilo Fischetti and Luca Morisi this summer.