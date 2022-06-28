Close menu

Australia v England: What should England fans look out for in three-Test series?

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

From the section Rugby Union

Eddie Jones smiles
Eddie Jones got the better of Michael Cheika in 2016 but will he do likewise to Dave Rennie?

When England last toured Australia in 2016, head coach Eddie Jones had just steered his side to a first Grand Slam in 13 years, re-energising a group of players who had crashed out of the Rugby World Cup at the pool stages a few months earlier.

Promising an uncompromising 'Bodyline' approach, England recovered from a first-quarter Wallaby barrage in Brisbane to win the series 3-0 and make history.

On the pitch, Jones was decisive. Off it, he was full of mischief, running rings around opposite number Michael Cheika.

With his players, the media and the English rugby public, Jones was walking on water.

Six years on, the landscape looks very different.

There have been highs since 2016 - most notably the run to the 2019 World Cup final - but twice in recent seasons Jones' position has been questioned after poor Six Nations campaigns.

Since the 2019 Rugby World Cup, England have played nine away matches, losing five.

So what can England supporters expect from their three-Test tour? What kind of Australia lie in wait? Are the Wallabies on the up, or will Jones improve on his perfect 8-0 win record against his homeland?

Australia v England schedule
2 July: First Test - Optus Stadium, Perth
9 July: Second Test - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
19 July: Third Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
All matches kick off at 10:55 BST. Live text commentaries will be available on the BBC Sport website and app

Jones v Rennie

Jones' sparring with former Randwick team-mate Cheika was an entertaining sub-plot of the 2016 tour. Jones took every opportunity to foster a siege mentality, take the pressure off his players, and get under the skin of the gregarious Cheika.

Jones' antics on that tour are the stuff of legend: walking out of a referee's meeting after one minute, railing against the Australia media for their coverage, and inviting NRL great Andrew Johns to England training among his many tricks.

"I think what Eddie in 2016 was a masterstroke," former Australia wing Drew Mitchell told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"From where England were post-2015, what he did was deflect all the attention from the players and where they were at, and put it on him versus Michael Cheika."

Fittingly it was Jones and England who ushered in the end of Cheika's reign with a 40-16 hammering of the Wallabies in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final in Oita.

Cheika's replacement - the less volatile Kiwi Dave Rennie - is unlikely to engage as willingly with the mind games.

Captaincy conundrum

Owen Farrell has been Jones' go-to man as captain since replacing Dylan Hartley in 2018, and did a brilliant job at the World Cup a year later.

However, the Saracens man has struggled to make his customary mark on the Test arena of late, not helped by injuries which curtailed his 2021 autumn campaign and ruled him out of the Six Nations the following spring.

When fit, Farrell has been Jones' choice, and was backed to retain the captaincy as recently as January.

Now the noises are that Farrell is set for a return to the ranks, with Courtney Lawes likely to retain the armband he took at the back end of the Six Nations.

Former England wing Ugo Monye says that could get more out of Farrell - as as well as fly-half Marcus Smith.

"I want the very best of Owen Farrell, because when we get the very best of Owen Farrell he is one of the best in the world," Monye told Rugby Union Weekly.

"If we do get a fully firing Owen Farrell with Marcus Smith, who is on fire at the moment, I am so confident about what this side can achieve not just this summer but over the next year and a half."

But who will lead England at the World Cup in France next year, when Lawes will be 34? Will one of Ellis Genge, Tom Curry or Maro Itoje emerge as a long-term skipper?

Back to the future at 10

While Smith is set to start at fly-half for England, with Farrell alongside him at inside centre, Rennie's options at 10 boil down to two familiar figures.

Quade Cooper, 34, and James O'Connor, 31, made their debuts in 2008, when England full-back Freddie Steward was seven.

Both have had chequered careers and have done superbly to force their way back into international contention. Mitchell expects O'Connor to start, and says he is a vastly different player to the one who struggled against the British and Irish Lions in 2013.

"Even though James played 10 against the British and Irish Lions in 2013, I don't think he was a 10," Mitchell added.

"I think that was probably indicative of where he was at off the field as a player and a person - he was looking for himself first then trying to serve others, and as a 10 it's got to be the other way around.

"It's been remarkable seeing James and the journey he has been on. He speaks about it a lot and quite openly. The change he has had off the field we have seen transfer onto the field, which is why I believe now he is a bona-fide 10.

"But there needs to be that next generation of 10s coming through. They are there, but I just don't know if they are necessarily ready to be thrown in against England just yet.

"I think we could probably get away with Quade and James for next year's World Cup, but certainly by 2027 we need that younger generation to really step up."

Whoever starts at fly-half, the return of the outstanding centre Samu Kerevi from Japan is a major boost to the Wallabies.

Australian rugby - doom or hope?

Always accustomed to scrapping for its place in the crowded Australian sporting landscape, rugby union has endured a torrid time down under in recent years, both on and off the pitch.

After a turbulent period, there are signs of hope, with Australia set to host the British and Irish Lions in 2025 followed by two Rugby World Cups; precious lifelines that could revive the flagging rugby nation.

According to Mitchell, Rennie has gone some way to reconnecting the Wallabies with the public.

"We are in a pretty tough market with rugby league, AFL and cricket, and there has been some disenfranchised supporters for a little while now," he added.

"I think Dave Rennie has done a really good job in connecting the playing group with the grassroots. He is a really calm and settled kind of character, he has the buy-in from the players and there is a real sense of togetherness and belief in the squad.

"But while we have plenty of support around the Wallabies at the moment, that can change with a series loss."

Development or delivery?

"Judge me on the World Cup" was a familiar refrain from Clive Woodward when he was coaching England in the 1990s - suggesting a long-standing focus with the showpiece every four years.

But it seems more than ever that coaches - especially those struggling for results - are talking about "building" and "developing" for France 2023, despite the fact a World Cup is riddled with variables and can only be won by one team.

The World Cup was certainly the furthest thing from French supporters' minds as they danced the night away in St Denis following the Grand Slam triumph.

After the meek 2022 Six Nations, the Rugby Football Union spoke in glowing terms about the team's "solid progress" in a statement much derided by fans and pundits alike.

With this in mind, it is time for England to deliver consistent results. A series win in Australia would go a long way to convincing a sceptical English rugby public that 'Project 2023' remains firmly on track.

  • Comment posted by Vashti, today at 09:51

    EJ's series win 2016 all the more remarkable given Australia reached the WC final in 2015 and England had played poorly in that home tournament. England should be too strong again but Australia's backs, Kerevi in particular, need to be watched carefully.

  • Comment posted by hysnewbie, today at 09:49

    Watch a few Japan games and play like them.

    If you fail it would still be a good game to watch.

    Stop kicking the ball away

  • Comment posted by THE MIGHTY DALE, today at 09:44

    Well done BBC, I will tune in on Tuesday the 19th of July for the 3rd test. Inaccurate journalism or fat fingers?

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 09:41

    Big summer ahead. Strange as it sounds, we are pretty much exactly where we were in the 2015-2019 cycle. Dull, winning rugby? 2020 / 2016 - check. New intake of players? 2017 / 2021 - check. Backslide with ambitious, innovative, confusing tactics? 2018 / 2022 - check. Exciting, winning rugby? 2018-19 / 2022-23??

  • Comment posted by RichardP, today at 09:39

    Smith or Farrell, Smith for me, but never both. Farrell has no pace to play off Smith and he’ll force Smith to play off him ruining the inform playmaker. Expect the usual ‘neither one nor the other’ from EJ….

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 09:39

    Frankly not expecting anything major. Many players are now totally knackered after a long season. Itoje, Currie, in particular shadows of their best. Can Smith keep playing at top level, he's been non stop. No doubt Farrell will play 12, which if he's got his form back is OK but we haven't seen him at the top for at least two years. Some logic and consistency from Jones would be good.

  • Comment posted by Lynch66, today at 09:36

    Dingo's

  • Comment posted by Jollydrayman, today at 09:36

    Chris Boyd said it. English rugby (and IMO most of English team sport) is full of talented individuals afraid to take risk for fear of blame in failing. EJ strikes as a controller who has increased that fear, and choked on-field improvisation. The latest style change exemplified by Smith's inclusion is nothing more than a nod to supporter pressure. We will revert to power. And Farrell ain't a 12.

    • Reply posted by mick, today at 09:38

      mick replied:
      Agree
      Smith or Farrel but not both

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 09:33

    No ifs and buts about it one thing England will be bringing to Australia is the world’s highest paid rugby coach and the Oz are about to find out why he is paid so much.
    You’ve now be warned Oz prepare for the worst.

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 09:40

      The Academy replied:
      Pat Lam?

  • Comment posted by myfirsttime, today at 09:30

    Great headline question. I am going to answer with warm weather, outdoor cooking, amazing wildlife.

  • Comment posted by Monty, today at 09:28

    What to look out for?

    An actual game plan would be a nice start.

  • Comment posted by WengerIn, today at 09:25

    Eddie out. End of

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 09:22

    England to win 3-0
    Ireland to lose 3-0
    Wales to lose 3-0
    Scotland to lose 3-0

    I hope I am wrong but, apart from Australia, Southern Hemisphere sides will be too strong for the Celtic nations.

    England should thump Australia with the payer pool they have and the pack of forwards they can put out they should destroy them up front.

  • Comment posted by litoga, today at 09:20

    I believe there is something called familiarity fatigue (or even apathy) Eddie has been in the job so long people are bored of his voice at the very least so unless he wins every game emphatically everything he does will be wrong - this is very similar to Southgate - it seems 6 years and over is the trigger for familiarity fatigue

  • Comment posted by Taffodil, today at 09:15

    Australia are a sleeping giant in world rugby whereas England rugby is quite an unpopular brand of the sport. Jones does nothing to make better this unfortunate situation. Australia to win the series unless England get a lot of penalties.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 09:13

    Pretty much the perfect opponents for Jones' England which brings pressure in itself. The pack I expect England to start should be able to provide the perfect platform, particularly with 2 Aus looseheads out of the series. Great to have Farrell back but we do need more punch from the backs (be that Cokanasiga, Steward, Porter, Freeman) or stop sending them up dark alleys.

    • Reply posted by Blimmer, today at 09:43

      Blimmer replied:
      Australian front row has been a weakness for years and was always patched up by poor refereeing. I hope its not the same old thing again.

  • Comment posted by Dreadnought, today at 09:11

    The answer to the headlines question should be simple. For the worlds richest and largest (player pool) Rugby Union country, nothing other than a series win should be acceptable, regardless of the opposition. This is test match rugby. Full stop.

    Good luck to all the Home Nations !. (from a proud Scot).

    • Reply posted by Pholmes, today at 09:29

      Pholmes replied:
      France have the largest pool actually.

  • Comment posted by fubber, today at 09:07

    There seems to be a consensus that Aus will win this series. Why? Jones hasn’t lost to Australia and this is a strong England squad; way stronger than that of the 6 nations with big personalities back. Are English supporters just naturally pessimistic?

  • Comment posted by Ed23, today at 09:07

    3-0 could see a change at the top. Just look what has happened with English cricket. Sometimes this is all it takes. one win in 17 to beating the Test Champions of the world 3-0. Eddie should be looking over his shoulder as what he is doing is clearly not working

    • Reply posted by short and curly, today at 09:10

      short and curly replied:
      EJ may have bitten the bullet by bringing DC back into the squad - at least I hope (fingers crossed, turn around three times, salt over the left shoulder, not under that ladder, thankyou black cat)!

  • Comment posted by Brian Equator, today at 09:06

    Some tries, hopefully.

