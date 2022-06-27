Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens scrum-half Aled Davies was sent to the sin bin during the Premiership final

Saracens Wales' scrum-half Aled Davies has been given a three-week ban after accepting a charge of dangerous tackling during the team's Premiership final defeat to Leicester.

Davies, 29, was shown a yellow card for making contact with the head of Tigers hooker Julian Montoya with his shoulder in a tackle in the 24th minute.

Saracens conceded 12 points during Davies' time in the sin bin.

The team went on to lose the match 15-12 at Twickenham.

Davies' ban could be reduced to two weeks if he takes part in World Rugby's coaching intervention programme.

The matches he will miss will be confirmed once next season's fixtures are released.