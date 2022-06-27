Dragons undergo rebrand to add 'RFC' to name

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons RFC chairman David Buttress says the club is "evolving and growing"

Dragons have undergone a rebrand to add 'RFC' to the Welsh regional side's name.

As well as underlining that Dragons consider themselves a rugby club, the shirts and badge will also change.

The club will be represented by three main colours: its traditional black and amber to represent the city of Newport, plus the blue of Monmouthshire and Gwent "to represent the region".

"This is a new direction for our club," chairman David Buttress said.

"We are not losing our identity, we are evolving and growing.

"We are proud to be based in Newport at Rodney Parade and the black and amber colour represents that. Our proud connection to Gwent and the player pathway is reflected in the design.

"We know how proud our fans are to support Dragons RFC and we look forward to now coming together as one unified club under this new identity and working together towards a bright and successful future."