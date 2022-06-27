Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Iain Henderson was in a leg brace as Ireland trained on Tuesday

Maori All Blacks v Ireland Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton Date: Wednesday, 29 June Kick-off: 08:05 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Second row Iain Henderson has sustained a knee injury and has been ruled out of Ireland's tour of New Zealand.

Ulster's captain is set to return home after picking up the injury in training on Saturday.

Head coach Andy Farrell has named an experimental team to face the Maori All Blacks on Wednesday which includes five uncapped players.

Leinster's Ciaran Frawley will start at fly-half with Jimmy O'Brien at full-back as Bundee Aki captains the side.

Munster prop Jeremy Loughman, Leinster second row Joe McCarthy and Connacht back row Cian Prendergast complete the uncapped quintet.

Keith Earls and Jordan Larmour join O'Brien in the back three and Ulster's James Hume will start in centre alongside Aki, who returns to Hamilton where he won the Super Rugby title with the Chiefs in 2013.

Prop Tom O'Toole is one of three Ulster forwards named to start along with second row Kieran Treadwell and back row Nick Timoney.

Cian Healy and Conor Murray, who could become a centurion on the tour of New Zealand, add experience to the Irish bench, which includes Ulster full-back Michael Lowry.

Experienced scrum-halves Brad Weber and TJ Perenara will co-captain the Maori having missed out in a place in Ian Foster's All Blacks squad.

Perenara, who started when New Zealand lost to Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in November, is named among the replacements with Weber leading the starting side out.

There are 10 players set to make their debut for the Maori while a number of experienced Super Rugby campaigners including Tyrel Lomax, Shaun Stevenson and Josh Ioane are named.

Maori All Blacks: Z Sullivan; Stevenson, Proctor, Poihipi, Garden-Bachop; Ioane, Weber (capt); Norris, Eklund, Lomax; Dickson, Walker-Leawere; Suafoa, Harmon, Grace.

Replacements: Thompson, Williams, Ainsley, Selby-Rickit, Howden, Perenara, Love, B Sullivan.

Ireland: O'Brien; Larmour, Hume, Aki (capt), Earls; Frawley, Casey; Loughman, Heffernan, O'Toole; McCarthy, Treadwell; Prendergast, Timoney, Coombes.

Replacements: Scannell, Healy, Bealham, Baird, Conan, Murray, Carbery, Lowry.