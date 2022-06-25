Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Exeter's Wales lock Christ Tshiunza is included in Wales' Under-20s squad for the summer series

Wales began their Under-20s Summer Series with a 45-15 bonus-point win over Scotland in Treviso.

Four tries in the first half - from Oli Andrew, Rhys Barratt, Ethan Fackrell and Harri Houston - gave Wales a commanding 24-5 lead at the break.

Gregor Hiddleston and Patrick Harrison (2) kept Scotland in the game with tries for Kenny Murray's side.

But second-half tries from Andrew, Morgan Lloyd and Morgan Morse ensured Wales ran out comfortable winners.

Wales take on Georgia on 30 June before facing hosts Italy on 6 July.

Scotland U20s: Keiran Clark; Kerr Johnston, Duncan Munn, Andy Stirrat, Ryan Daley; Christian Townsend, Murray Redpath; Ali Rogers, Gregor Hiddleston, Callum Norrie, Josh Taylor, Max Williamson, Liam McConnell, Rhys Tait, Ollie Leatherbarrow

Replacements: Patrick Harrison, Iain Carmichael, Gregor Scougall, Rudi Brown, Tim Brown, Ben Afshar, Euan Cunningham, Gabe Jones, Matt Deehan, Euan Groenewald, Ben Salmon

Wales U20s: Cam Winnett; Oli Andrew, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, Harri Houston; Daniel Edwards, Che Hope; Rhys Barratt, Efan Daniel, Nathan Evans, Christ Tshiunza, Dafydd Jenkins, Ryan Woodman, Ethan Fackrell, Benji Williams

Replacements: Oli Burrows, Cameron Jones, Adam Williams, Mackenzie Martin, Morgan Morse, Morgan Lloyd, Josh Phillips, Bryn Bradley, Ellis Fackrell, Caleb Salmon, Joe Westwood