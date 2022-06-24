Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds won more games and got more league points than any of their other Championship campaigns when they finished fourth last season

Jersey Reds will begin their 2022-23 Championship campaign with an away trip to Ampthill.

The island side begin their competitive games on the weekend of 10 September before hosting Coventry in their opening home game the following week.

They face a first-ever league trip to newly-promoted National One champions Caldy on the second weekend of October.

The Reds will travel to champions Ealing on 24 December and end the season in April with two home matches.

The club has been drawn in a pool alongside Ealing, Nottingham and Hartpury in the Championship Cup with group games set to be played in three-week blocks at the start of November and February with semi-finals and finals due to be played at the start of May.

Jersey's pre-season begins on Friday, 19 August against an as-yet-unnamed opponent before hosting Premiership sides London Irish and Bath in the following weeks.