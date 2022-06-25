Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe has played 31 internationals since his debut in 2015

South Africa v Wales - first Test Venue : Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Date : Saturday, 2 July Kick-off : 16:05 BST Coverage : Updates on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe will link up with the rest of the squad in South Africa after being given permission to fly out later.

Anscombe, 31, is due to arrive on Sunday after staying with his wife for an extra couple of days as she is due to give birth to their second child.

The other 33 players in the squad flew out on Thursday evening ahead of the Springboks series.

Wales begin their campaign against the world champions on 2 July in Pretoria.

Further internationals follow in Bloemfontein and Cape Town.