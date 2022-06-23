Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Edinburgh's Ben Muncaster, a former Scotland Under-20 international, makes his first appearance at senior level on Saturday

Three uncapped players feature in a Scotland A side captained by flanker Luke Crosbie for Saturday's South American tour opener against Chile.

Ben Muncaster starts in the back-row, with Matt Currie at centre and Ollie Smith at full-back.

Number eight Matt Fagerson and lock Scott Cummings return from injury to add experience along with prop Jamie Bhatti and scrum-half George Horne.

Wing Damien Hoyland makes his first Scotland appearance in five years.

Edinburgh's Crosbie, whose sole Scotland cap came against Tonga last year, leads the team in Santiago before Gregor Townsend's side face Argentina in a three-Test series next month.

Scotland's English Premiership players are unavailable for the Chile match as it falls outside the international window.

The hosts will use the game as preparation for their World Cup play-offs against the United States.

Scotland A: O Smith (Glasgow); D Hoyland (Edinburgh), M Currie (Edinburgh), S Tuipulotu (Glasgow), R McLean (Glasgow); R Thompson (Glasgow), G Horne (Glasgow); J Bhatti (Glasgow), D Cherry (Edinburgh), J Sebastian (Scarlets), J Hodgson (Edinburgh), S Cummings (Glasgow), B Muncaster (Edinburgh), L Crosbie (Edinburgh, captain), M Fagerson (Glasgow).

Replacements:J Matthews (Glasgow), P Schoeman (Edinburgh), M Walker (Glasgow), G Young (Edinburgh), M Bradbury (Edinburgh), A Price (Glasgow), B Kinghorn, (Edinburgh), M Bennett (Edinburgh).

SRU chief Dodson extends contract

Mark Dodson is to continue as Scottish Rugby chief executive until summer 2025 after an 18-month contract extension was unanimously agreed by the board.

Dodson has been at the helm for 12 years and chairman John Jeffrey said his track record "speaks for itself".

Jeffrey added: "As we enter what is likely to be a period of significant change and some uncertainty the board unanimously agreed to ask him to continue for an additional 18 months.

"Through our governance review we are proposing changing how Scottish Rugby is structured and this is likely to take some time to establish.

"The executive team, led by Mark, will be vital in helping this happen and it is important we can have continuity and experience around the table as that work progresses."