Matias Moroni started for Leicester Tigers in their Premiership final win over Saracens at Twickenham on Saturday

Newcastle Falcons have signed Argentina international centre Matias Moroni on a two-year deal from Premiership champions Leicester Tigers.

Moroni, 31, started Saturday's final for the Tigers as they claimed victory against Saracens at Twickenham.

He has also been named in Argentina's squad for their three-Test series against Scotland in July.

"I like how Newcastle want to play the game, and I feel like I can fit in there," he told the Falcons website. external-link

Moroni joins Argentina team-mates Matias Orlando and Mateo Carreras at Kingston Park and is the Falcons' sixth signing of the summer.

Prior to joining Leicester, Moroni played 47 games for Jaguares in Super Rugby and also represented Argentina in rugby sevens at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

"Matias and I have known each other since playing together for Argentina Under-20s, and he is one of my best friends as well as being a top player," added Moroni.

"We know we can play well together because we have done it for many years, and I obviously know Mateo as well from our time together with the Pumas.

"It's always useful having someone you trust who is already at the club because they can tell you what it's really like, and through the chats I have had with Matias I know that Newcastle is a place where I will be happy on and off the field."