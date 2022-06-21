Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eames joins Premiership side Bristol Bears ahead of the 2022-23 season

Bristol Bears have signed forward Morgan Eames from French Pro D2 side Beziers.

English-qualified Eames, 27, joined Beziers in 2020 and has made 33 appearances, scoring three tries for the second-tier team during that time.

He began his career with English Championship side Nottingham and also spent three seasons with Doncaster.

The versatile forward, who has signed a deal of undisclosed length, can play in both the second and back row.

"Morgan is a big man, comfortable in the second and back row and will suit the way we play," said Bristol's director of rugby Pat Lam.

"He is a formidable operator and will bolster our depth. He's English qualified and has been one of the standout forwards in ProD2, so arrives at the Bears hungry to take his opportunity in the Premiership."