Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Siwan Lillicrap helped Bristol reach the Premier 15s semi-finals this season

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap has joined Gloucester-Hartpury from Premier 15s rivals Bristol Bears.

The 34-year-old back row, who was the first female player to win a professional contract from the WRU, has won 45 caps for her country.

Lillicrap has spent the past two seasons at Bristol and helped them make the Premier 15s semi-finals last month.

She is the second international to move to Gloucester this week after England flanker Alex Matthews.

The club also extended World Player of the Year Zoe Aldcroft's contract on Monday.

"We are blessed to have a number of internationals here at Gloucester-Hartpury and we are delighted to have another experienced player in Siwan come and join us," head coach Sean Lynn told the club website.

"She is a great player and I am really excited to see her in the squad as I know she'll have a really positive impact on the players around her."