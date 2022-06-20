Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

A former Cardiff Blues and Ospreys fly-half, Dai Flanagan's previous coaching roles include Scarlets and Wales national teams

Dragons have announced the appointment of Scarlets backs coach Dai Flanagan as the new head coach.

Flanagan, 36, will work with director of rugby Dean Ryan in a revamped coaching structure ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Dragons also confirmed backs coach Gordon Ross has left his role.

"I'm excited to be joining Dragons and putting my mark on the team and how we play," said Flanagan.

"I'm keen to build on the foundations that have been put in place and enhance and develop our performances.

"I've been involved with Scarlets for eight years in several roles, including heading up the coaching team when the opportunity arose, so I leave with memories of an unbelievable rugby journey."

Dragons chairman David Buttress welcomed the move.

"We're delighted Dai joins us ahead of next season and that a proud Gwent man, and one of the most innovative coaching talents in Wales, will get to work with the talented squad and coaching team we have assembled," said Buttress.

"Our thanks go to our friends at Scarlets for their understanding and working with us to ensure Dai can take up this opportunity at this stage in his career."

Scarlets have been linked with attracting Wales assistant coach Gareth Williams into Dwayne Peel's coaching set-up next season.

"Dai has been a valued member of our coaching pathway and then senior team since he joined the Scarlets eight years ago," said Scarlets general manger of rugby Jon Daniels.

"Since we became aware Dai was being considered for the role of head coach at Dragons and he was keen to embrace this opportunity, both sides have been able to work together to allow a talented young Welsh coach the chance to take up this position.

"We'd like to thank Dai for his commitment to Scarlets and wish him well for the next chapter in his career."