Joe Joyce has made 151 appearances for Bristol Bears

Bristol Bears lock Joe Joyce is leaving the club at the end of next season to join Irish province Connacht.

The 28-year-old has played 151 times for the Premiership side after graduating from their academy.

Joyce was named the fans' player of the season as the Bears finished 10th in the league this term.

The Bristolian said he was "hugely proud" of his Irish heritage, meaning Connacht "is really the only other club I'd play for".

"I've been here 10 years now and loved every second of it, but if I'm going to take on a new challenge, it's got to be next year," he told Bristol's club website. external-link

"I'm proud of everything I've achieved at Bristol over such a long time but if I looked back on my career and didn't take the opportunity to play in a different environment, I didn't want any regrets.

"I said I didn't want them [Bristol] to try and make me an offer to stay because playing for Bristol has never been about the money. I just know that now is the right time for me to experience something new.

"It's not over yet - there's a huge season ahead of us and I'm determined to help make it the best one yet."

Bears director of rugby Pat Lam described Joyce as a "legend" and said the club would be sorry to lose him after so many years.

"What makes me most proud of with Joycey is the way he has grown - as a leader and a player - in the last five years," he said.

"He has worked tirelessly to be the best he can be and he is a perfect example to young Bristolians of what can be achieved through diligence and hard work."