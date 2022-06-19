Former Saracens and England lock George Kruis played his final game before retiring

International match England (11) 21 Tries: Cokanasiga, May, Smith Pens: Smith 2 Barbarians (19) 52 Tries: Penalty, Ollivon, Penaud 2, Couilloud, Carbonel, Spring, Hastoy Cons: Hastoy 2, Kruis 3

England were comfortably beaten by 14-man Barbarians in their final game before touring Australia this summer.

Marcus Smith's astute open-play kicking was a bright note for the hosts but the visitors controlled most of the game.

A penalty try was followed by a Charles Ollivon score and a gift for Damian Penaud in the first half before Will Skelton was dismissed for the Baa-Baas.

Penaud scored again after the break, as did Baptiste Couilloud, Louis Carbonel, Max Spring and Antoine Hastoy.

The invitational side were reduced to 14 men before the break as Australia lock Skelton became the first Baa-Baas player to receive a red card after a high no-arms tackle on Patrick Schickerling.

England were understrength and handed three players a first start as they did not have Leicester or Saracens players available after Saturday's Premiership final, but they had little answer to the visitors' free-flowing rugby.

Smith struggled from the tee as he failed to convert any of England's three tries but his kicking in open play was precise and he had a hand in both of the home side's first two tries before scoring the third himself.

The Twickenham faithful will not have enjoyed the result but they were treated to three conversions by captain and former England lock George Kruis, including an audacious attempt with his backheel, in his final professional game before retirement.

French flavoured Baa-Baas too much for England

England started brightly in their red strip as Smith got his hands on the ball early and tried to dictate the tempo of the game.

The Harlequins fly-half opened the scoring from one of his only two successful kicks from the tee but then it was all about the black and white shirts.

Unlike previous Baa-Baas sides of players from over the world, this team had a very French feel, with many of the players from the Top 14 and two of the masterminds behind France's Grand Slam victory, Fabien Galthie and Shaun Edwards, at the helm.

A penalty try for Jonny May's deliberate knock-on was followed by a powerful surge over the line by Ollivon, before Mark Atkinson's first start for England took an unfortunate turn as he threw the ball straight to Penaud for an easy run-in with three red shirts poised to carry it forward.

Eddie Jones' side tried to make amends after the break, as veteran scrum half Danny Care came off the bench for his first international appearance since November 2018, but they look tired after an arduous season.

The Baa-Baas appeared fresher and better organised as they turned defence into attack on more than one occasion. Their own replacement scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec lofted a kick over the top of the scattered England defence for Carbonel to gather and score the pick of five second-half tries under the posts.

Jones will announce his touring party for Australia on Monday before his side face the Wallabies on three consecutive weekends from 2 July in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney.

'We weren't good enough' - what they said

England head coach Eddie Jones speaking to Amazon Prime: "Obviously we are disappointed with the result. In terms of preparation for the tour, we tried a few different things and we weren't good enough but there are a few guys who played their first senior game and a few guys that played their first game for a few years.

"There is a big gap between club level and international rugby and some of the guys experienced that today and they will be better for it."

Line-ups

England: Freeman; Cokanasiga, Marchant, Atkinson, May; Smith, Randall; Rodd, Walker, Collier, Ewels, Hill, Curry (c), Underhill, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Singleton, Goodrick-Clarke, Schickerling., Lawes, Willis, Care, Bailey, Nowell.

Barbarians: Spring; Penaud, Vakatawa, Botia, Niniashvili; Hastoy, Couilloud; Gros, Bourgarit, Gigashvili, Kruis, Skelton, Cretin, Ollivon (c), Tanga

Replacements: Priso, Tolofua, Falatea, Lavault, Le Garrec, Carbonel, Macalou, Vili