England 21-52 Barbarians: Hosts well beaten against 14-man invitational side

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George Kruis
Former Saracens and England lock George Kruis played his final game before retiring
International match
England (11) 21
Tries: Cokanasiga, May, Smith Pens: Smith 2
Barbarians (19) 52
Tries: Penalty, Ollivon, Penaud 2, Couilloud, Carbonel, Spring, Hastoy Cons: Hastoy 2, Kruis 3

England were comfortably beaten by 14-man Barbarians in their final game before touring Australia this summer.

Marcus Smith's astute open-play kicking was a bright note for the hosts but the visitors controlled most of the game.

A penalty try was followed by a Charles Ollivon score and a gift for Damian Penaud in the first half before Will Skelton was dismissed for the Baa-Baas.

Penaud scored again after the break, as did Baptiste Couilloud, Louis Carbonel, Max Spring and Antoine Hastoy.

The invitational side were reduced to 14 men before the break as Australia lock Skelton became the first Baa-Baas player to receive a red card after a high no-arms tackle on Patrick Schickerling.

England were understrength and handed three players a first start as they did not have Leicester or Saracens players available after Saturday's Premiership final, but they had little answer to the visitors' free-flowing rugby.

Smith struggled from the tee as he failed to convert any of England's three tries but his kicking in open play was precise and he had a hand in both of the home side's first two tries before scoring the third himself.

The Twickenham faithful will not have enjoyed the result but they were treated to three conversions by captain and former England lock George Kruis, including an audacious attempt with his backheel, in his final professional game before retirement.

French flavoured Baa-Baas too much for England

England started brightly in their red strip as Smith got his hands on the ball early and tried to dictate the tempo of the game.

The Harlequins fly-half opened the scoring from one of his only two successful kicks from the tee but then it was all about the black and white shirts.

Unlike previous Baa-Baas sides of players from over the world, this team had a very French feel, with many of the players from the Top 14 and two of the masterminds behind France's Grand Slam victory, Fabien Galthie and Shaun Edwards, at the helm.

A penalty try for Jonny May's deliberate knock-on was followed by a powerful surge over the line by Ollivon, before Mark Atkinson's first start for England took an unfortunate turn as he threw the ball straight to Penaud for an easy run-in with three red shirts poised to carry it forward.

Eddie Jones' side tried to make amends after the break, as veteran scrum half Danny Care came off the bench for his first international appearance since November 2018, but they look tired after an arduous season.

The Baa-Baas appeared fresher and better organised as they turned defence into attack on more than one occasion. Their own replacement scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec lofted a kick over the top of the scattered England defence for Carbonel to gather and score the pick of five second-half tries under the posts.

Jones will announce his touring party for Australia on Monday before his side face the Wallabies on three consecutive weekends from 2 July in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney.

'We weren't good enough' - what they said

England head coach Eddie Jones speaking to Amazon Prime: "Obviously we are disappointed with the result. In terms of preparation for the tour, we tried a few different things and we weren't good enough but there are a few guys who played their first senior game and a few guys that played their first game for a few years.

"There is a big gap between club level and international rugby and some of the guys experienced that today and they will be better for it."

Line-ups

England: Freeman; Cokanasiga, Marchant, Atkinson, May; Smith, Randall; Rodd, Walker, Collier, Ewels, Hill, Curry (c), Underhill, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Singleton, Goodrick-Clarke, Schickerling., Lawes, Willis, Care, Bailey, Nowell.

Barbarians: Spring; Penaud, Vakatawa, Botia, Niniashvili; Hastoy, Couilloud; Gros, Bourgarit, Gigashvili, Kruis, Skelton, Cretin, Ollivon (c), Tanga

Replacements: Priso, Tolofua, Falatea, Lavault, Le Garrec, Carbonel, Macalou, Vili

Comments

Join the conversation

295 comments

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 17:13

    Massively outplayed in all departments. Well done to the Barbarians who were excellent.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 18:25

      cb replied:
      Can't use any decent excuses for that Eddie. To play against, yes good players, but who have been on the beers all week and to not realy fire a shot was poor. You've got the talent, but they just look over coached & scared. Good players at club level, go play for England & look headless. Not sure what is going on in the backline, but then again nor do they and its not the first time...

  • Comment posted by gazismad, today at 17:13

    Can we please please just sack Jones. He should have gone after the WC surrender.

    • Reply posted by mrcollins, today at 17:20

      mrcollins replied:
      He might have been in the job too long, but he is arguably Englands most successful ever coach.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 17:14

    That's I think the worst performance I've seen from an England team against a scratch - and for the most part - 14 man Ba Baas team.
    Most of that lot are way below international class and can't even do the basics right.
    Worrying.

    • Reply posted by carol brown, today at 17:26

      carol brown replied:
      Overcommitting at the ruck, toothless in attack, most of the time the players looked lost…
      I don’t think Collier played great but to sub him off twice is a proper insult, not to mention he got replaced by a LH prop!
      I wouldn’t be surprised if the players have been overworked during the week either. Very few positives to take from it.

  • Comment posted by BMan, today at 17:24

    I knew England were behind France; I didn't realise it was about 5 years behind.

    • Reply posted by Dave Dog, today at 18:02

      Dave Dog replied:
      Just watch the French Top 14 play offs. Faster, more ambitious, more skill and even with more power. Also watch the URC. English rugby has not evolved and seems risk averse/ defensive and very clunky. Time for a total rethink but wat too late for the WC.

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 17:12

    It’s official. Eddie Jones is clueless.

    Forget Sarries and Tigers players not playing, he is spent. An utter disgrace, shambolic, performance all of his making. Rabbit. Headlights. Why don’t the players speak out!?

    Shaun Edwards proving once again why the RFU were stupid too.

    Oz will be licking their lips.

    • Reply posted by Nathan, today at 17:18

      Nathan replied:
      Well, they may speak out to save their skins... the players were a joke.

  • Comment posted by Scotland Rugby 123, today at 17:14

    Great for George Kruis to go out like that, the back heel conversion was class. Penaud, Spring and Tanga all excellent for the Baabaas.
    Embarrassing for England though, to get 50 put on them by 14 men scratch team. Jones needs to get his act together if England aren’t going to get shown up in Australia

  • Comment posted by kevla, today at 17:16

    Well done to george kruis England have missed him

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 17:15

    Jones has no answer. Clueless. Shambles. Embarrassing. Shame on him if he doesn’t resign

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 17:30

      Thescribe replied:
      He won’t.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 17:16

    I’ve been watching England for over 30 years and have never been so embarrassed to be England fan. We were mocked by a scratch 14 man team, making fun of us. This is all down to one man, Eddie Jones, clueless
    in every facet. Nobody knows where they stand with him, no one can understand what he’s trying to do, please just replace him, with anyone, for all I care it could be zippee and bungle…

    • Reply posted by ThatOldG, today at 17:19

      ThatOldG replied:
      Anyone? Would you take Wayne Pivac? 🤣

  • Comment posted by TChoice, today at 17:24

    EJ clueless whilst Shaun Edwards brings brilliance to Wales, France and now the Barbarians but no place in the England set-up. Criminal.

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 17:28

      Leaguefan replied:
      RL rules ;-)

  • Comment posted by Charlie, today at 17:15

    Just stay down in Oz, Eddie, and please don't come back. We'd be better off with nobody at the helm.

  • Comment posted by God Bless Hungary, today at 17:18

    Lol George Kruis is a better kicker than our saviour, golden boy Marcus Smith.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 17:20

      vvales replied:
      If May wasn’t carded the result would have been totally different…….. some will say. 😎

  • Comment posted by R Dastardly, today at 17:19

    Congratulations to the Babas. The back kick conversion will live on for years. England were poor today against a 14 man Barbarians team.

    • Reply posted by Sneakyjudas, today at 18:15

      Sneakyjudas replied:
      Based on this game he has lost the changing room. No energy no skill no excitement. He brings on a 35 year old 9 he got rid off due to ego and he plays better than youngs has for the last decade. Where is the speed of thought. How do we get so many tries put on us in broken play against 14 men. He will beast them till they can t run and all the fans stop turning up to the games.

  • Comment posted by JH, today at 17:12

    Anyone thinking EJ has a grand plan for England? Nope thought not

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 17:43

      Tim replied:
      Bill Sweeney does. At this point, he must surely be alone.

  • Comment posted by EdF, today at 17:21

    50 points, back heeling locks…? Rock Bottom has finally been achieved.

  • Comment posted by God Bless Hungary, today at 17:32

    Kruis was angry at being snubbed by wee Eddie and so he played like a man possessed, kicking with laser like precision, dominating every collision and passing and running like a back. Well done that man - he's come on leaps and bounds since moving to Japan.

    • Reply posted by JH, today at 17:34

      JH replied:
      I watched the match and didn't see most of what Kruis did except the kicks 6ft out so are you sure? No matter....England were bad..really bad

  • Comment posted by kevla, today at 17:11

    well if anyone still thinks eddie jones is the man please tell me why

    • Reply posted by KR, today at 17:13

      KR replied:
      He knows what he's doing.

  • Comment posted by 4291, today at 17:14

    Good old uncle Eddie!

  • Comment posted by 23knots, today at 17:12

    Shocking stuff; lightweight scrum needs serious work; disorganised. Cokanasiga and Smith excellent but Curry and Underhill constantly knocked back. Care not the answer and Randall particularly poor. Jones should go

    • Reply posted by carol brown, today at 17:32

      carol brown replied:
      I thought Care did ok, but Englands problem is that they play this unstructured rugby with too many bodies in the way. Tough for any 9 or 10 to work with.
      Big Joe and Marcus the only positives. Rodd, too lightweight. May & Nowell far too slow. Curry & Underhill anonymous. Really disappointing for players that may not get many more run outs for England to have that display tagged to their names.

  • Comment posted by uncle buck, today at 17:22

    Message to RFU, Shaun Edwards was seen eating a cucumber sandwich and wearing a big scarf . Is that enough to sign him up?

    • Reply posted by Fray Bentos, today at 17:27

      Fray Bentos replied:
      Edwards will have to start wearing a monocle and change his middle name to snob to be considered.

