Prop Muir played in all five of England's Six Nations matches this April

Gloucester-Hartpury have signed England prop Maud Muir from Premier 15s rivals Wasps.

Muir, 20, joined Wasps in 2018 and has since made 38 appearances for the club, scoring 17 tries, as well as amassing nine international caps.

She played for England Under-18s and Under-20s before making her senior debut at the Six Nations in 2021.

"Maud is a hugely exciting young prop with international experience," head coach Sean Lynn told the club website. external-link

"What's really exciting is that we feel that she will be able to develop her game even further here at Gloucester-Hartpury and we can't wait to work with her next season."