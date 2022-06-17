Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Freeman has scored 13 tries this season in Northampton's run to the Premiership semi-finals

England v Barbarians Date: Sunday 19 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Twickenham

Uncapped Northampton full-back Tommy Freeman has been named in England's side to play the Barbarians on Sunday.

Harlequins hooker Jack Walker also makes his first England appearance in the non-cap fixture at at Twickenham.

There is a first start for Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson, while Bath wing Joe Cokanasiga returns after almost a year away.

Scrum-half Danny Care could appear for the first time since November 2018 after being named on the bench.

Harry Randall will partner Marcus Smith at half-back while Jonny May returns to the left wing after missing the Six Nations because of knee surgery.

Exeter's Jonny Hill, who also missed the Six Nations, is in the second row, with Tom Curry captaining the side from the back row.

Courtney Lawes, who led England in the Six Nations, is also among the replacements, along with Wasps flanker Jack Willis, who suffered a serious knee injury against Italy in February 2021.

The uncapped trio of Will Goodrick-Clarke, Patrick Schickerling and Bath fly-half Orlando Bailey are on the bench, although there is no place for London Irish duo Henry Arundell and Will Joseph.

Saracens and Leicester's players are unavailable as they contest the Premiership final the previous day.

"This is a young team, they have prepared really well and worked hard over the past few camps to come together as a group," said head coach Eddie Jones.

Charles Ollivon (left) and George Kruis are part of an impressive Barbarians line-up

"It's a great opportunity to play in this England XV side and show what they can do."

Their Barbarians opposition has a French flavour with coach Fabien Galthie picking 10 of his countrymen in the starting line-up including flanker Charles Ollivon, who missed the Grand Slam-winning campaign with a knee injury.

Former England international George Kruis will play his final game before retirement, partnering with ex-Saracens team-mate Will Skelton in the second row.

The match is preparation for England's tour of Australia, where they will play Tests on three successive weekends starting on 2 July.

England team

Freeman; Cokanasiga, Marchant, Atkinson, May; Smith, Randall; Rodd, Walker, Collier, Ewels, Hill, Curry (c), Underhill, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Singleton, Goodrick-Clarke, Schickerling., Lawes, Willis, Care, Bailey, Nowell.

Barbarians

Spring; Penaud, Vakatawa, Botia, Niniashvili; Hastoy, Couilloud; Gros, Bourgarit, Gigashvili, Kruis, Skelton, Cretin, Ollivon (c), Tanga

Replacements: Priso, Tolofua, Falatea, Lavault, Le Garrec, Carbonel, Macalou, Vili