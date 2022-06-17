Close menu

England v Barbarians: Tommy Freeman named in England team

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tommy Freeman
Freeman has scored 13 tries this season in Northampton's run to the Premiership semi-finals
England v Barbarians
Date: Sunday 19 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Twickenham

Uncapped Northampton full-back Tommy Freeman has been named in England's side to play the Barbarians on Sunday.

Harlequins hooker Jack Walker also makes his first England appearance in the non-cap fixture at at Twickenham.

There is a first start for Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson, while Bath wing Joe Cokanasiga returns after almost a year away.

Scrum-half Danny Care could appear for the first time since November 2018 after being named on the bench.

Harry Randall will partner Marcus Smith at half-back while Jonny May returns to the left wing after missing the Six Nations because of knee surgery.

Exeter's Jonny Hill, who also missed the Six Nations, is in the second row, with Tom Curry captaining the side from the back row.

Courtney Lawes, who led England in the Six Nations, is also among the replacements, along with Wasps flanker Jack Willis, who suffered a serious knee injury against Italy in February 2021.

The uncapped trio of Will Goodrick-Clarke, Patrick Schickerling and Bath fly-half Orlando Bailey are on the bench, although there is no place for London Irish duo Henry Arundell and Will Joseph.

Saracens and Leicester's players are unavailable as they contest the Premiership final the previous day.

"This is a young team, they have prepared really well and worked hard over the past few camps to come together as a group," said head coach Eddie Jones.

Charles Ollivon (left) and George Kruis are part of an impressive Barbarians line-up
"It's a great opportunity to play in this England XV side and show what they can do."

Their Barbarians opposition has a French flavour with coach Fabien Galthie picking 10 of his countrymen in the starting line-up including flanker Charles Ollivon, who missed the Grand Slam-winning campaign with a knee injury.

Former England international George Kruis will play his final game before retirement, partnering with ex-Saracens team-mate Will Skelton in the second row.

The match is preparation for England's tour of Australia, where they will play Tests on three successive weekends starting on 2 July.

England team

Freeman; Cokanasiga, Marchant, Atkinson, May; Smith, Randall; Rodd, Walker, Collier, Ewels, Hill, Curry (c), Underhill, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Singleton, Goodrick-Clarke, Schickerling., Lawes, Willis, Care, Bailey, Nowell.

Barbarians

Spring; Penaud, Vakatawa, Botia, Niniashvili; Hastoy, Couilloud; Gros, Bourgarit, Gigashvili, Kruis, Skelton, Cretin, Ollivon (c), Tanga

Replacements: Priso, Tolofua, Falatea, Lavault, Le Garrec, Carbonel, Macalou, Vili

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 14:12

    Baa Baas??? LOL

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 14:06

    Greedy RFU at it again, does a rugby season never end?

  • Comment posted by Roger, today at 14:04

    Interesting squad. Hell of a back row!

  • Comment posted by God Bless Hungary, today at 13:51

    Really arrogant selection from Jones picking this makeshift, inexperienced squad. The barbarians have humiliated us before so we really needed our strongest team to play to have any chance of getting a result.

    • Reply posted by nonsuch, today at 13:59

      nonsuch replied:
      Arrogant has become the most mis-used word in recent HYSs. Why wouldn't Eddie use this opportunity, where nothing is at stake, to try out inexperienced players? That's how they gain experience.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 13:51

    Pretty good looking team, less experimental than the usual sort of squad rolled out for these fixtures. Should be a good game. Arundell's time will come, the guy has hardly played, just 7 premiership fixtures over half from the bench under 40 mins. Tommy Freeman has had a great season, deserves his pick. I don't envy Atkinson and Marchant having to contain Botia and Vakatawa all afternoon!

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 13:50

    Would like to take this oppurtunity to wish all the very best of luck to Barbarians ahead of their mattch against England.

  • Comment posted by brian, today at 13:49

    Congrats to Tommy Freeman - he's got a big future ahead of him

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 13:46

    I would have played OHC or Arundell rather than May, we all know what he can do. Only weakness in the backs is Atkinson, club plyer at best.

    Don't understand Ewel being anywhere near the team, plodder and reckless

    • Reply posted by Wonder1, today at 13:52

      Wonder1 replied:
      Think Atkinson just needs some experience in the England shirt. Once his confidence is up, if he can play like he has against internationals in the Prem then he could do very well internationally imo.

  • Comment posted by javery3, today at 13:43

    Got to love Underhill and Curry together again.

  • Comment posted by played12, today at 13:41

    My only gripe is that Arundell is not included. He needs the exposure to this level of play and I would have thought a non test run-out would have been ideal. No doubt his day will come, but he may have to wait until we have a more adventurous head coach.

  • Comment posted by Simon J, today at 13:41

    Nice to see some new faces and ideas being tested.
    Don't know how Ewels is still getting picked as a starter (and I'm a Bath fan)

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 13:40

    One of a kind team that will never be seen playing together again. Looks like it will be an entertaining game in true Ba Ba’s style.

    Interesting to see if the same opportunity for comments are afforded to all summer internationals involving UK teams……we can only hope!

  • Comment posted by oldfatprop, today at 13:35

    May and Nowell no way Arundell,Linear,or Radwan,glad to see Cockasigna back But we lacked pace during the 6 Nations and still do that back line won’t frighten anybody.

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 13:59

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Not sure what you think a back 3 of Cokanasiga, May and Freeman is lacking
      Freeman looked a class act in the semi final.
      Inside Randall, Smith and Marchant are proven attackers, and Atkinson deserves a go.

  • Comment posted by bigmac39, today at 13:33

    The bench props could easily be the next in-line over the starters. Both are monsters.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 13:28

    Good looking squad. Collier finally getting a crack. May perhaps not there on form but then that’s never a concern for Eddie. Two guys who I’d have liked to have seen in there based on form are McGuigan and Clarke. Still a squad to get behind and should be a good match.

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 13:22

    Pleased for Tommy Freeman, although given that there is so much completion, I’m sure a few people such as OHS and Alex Mitchell will be disappointed.

    The benefit of having so many talented young players is that we only need about 1/4 to make the cut.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 13:15

    Pretty balanced team all in all. As ever with so much choice I have my grumbles that the players who I prefer style wise aren't starting or have missed out for Sunday. Hard to argue over the quality though.

  • Comment posted by medwaymass, today at 13:13

    Good to see big joe back if he can stay fit and healthy he is one hell of a player

  • Comment posted by Chaz, today at 13:12

    I really like the look of this team- expecting lots (and lots in the future) from the front row and also seeing how Marchant/Atkinson goes. Lawes, Willis, Care and Nowell on the bench also provides some great back up.

  • Comment posted by jim , today at 13:10

    Like the look of this backline.

