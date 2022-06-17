Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gwenllian Pyrs (left) and Megan Davies both have Premier 15s experience

Wales prop Gwenllian Pyrs and compatriot Megan Davies have joined Bristol Bears for the 2022-23 Premier 15s season.

Loosehead Pyrs, 24, has won 20 caps for Wales and joins from Premier 15s rivals Sale, having signed a full-time contract with Wales in January.

Scrum-half Davies, 20, moves from close rivals Exeter Chiefs, having won three caps for her country.

She played five times during her time with the Premier 15s finalists.

"We're delighted to bolster our front row ranks with a player of Gwenllian's quality," Bristol head coach Dave Ward told the club website.

"She is an outstanding set-piece operator and a powerful ball carrier, so we're looking forward to seeing her in Bears colours next season.

"Megan is an exciting talent with ambitions of winning more international caps.

"She is a pacey and elusive scrum-half and her attacking instinct makes her a strong addition to our squad."