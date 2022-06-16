Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Toby Venner made one appearance while on loan at Bristol this season

Jersey Reds say their squad for the 2022-23 season is almost complete after five more players were brought in.

Scrum-halves Toby Venner, 24, and 21-year-old Jonny Law move to the Championship side from Gloucester and Leicester respectively.

Fly-half Russell Bennett, 23, moves to the island from Championship side Ampthill while centre Alex McHenry, 24, comes in from Munster.

Gloucester back row Josh Gray, 20, has agreed a season-long loan deal.

They take the number of new signings this week to 15 and the island side now have 39 players committed to the forthcoming Championship season.

Venner played two Premiership and one Champions Cup game for Gloucester in 2020-21 and made one top-flight appearance as a substitute while on loan at Bristol this season, while Law is a former England Under-19s international.

Bennett made one Premiership Rugby Cup appearance while on loan at Wasps this season, and fellow new signing McHenry has played for Ireland's Under-20s and Sevens sides.

Gray has played eight times for Gloucester in all competitions over the past three seasons, including two Premiership starts and one replacement appearance in the Champions Cup.

"It's exciting to have our squad more or less confirmed, with just one or two possible additions over the rest of the summer, and along with the rest of the coaching and backroom team I'm looking forward to seeing the boys in action when they report for pre-season," said Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon.

"We have an exciting mix for the campaign ahead, with a sound core of players coming back from last season and some new additions who have the potential to strengthen us further and set the base for a good season."

The club begin their season with a pre-season friendly against London Irish on 27 August before taking on Bath six days later.