Premiership final: Leicester Tigers v Saracens - Richard Wigglesworth starts against old club

From the section Rugby Union

Richard Wigglesworth in action for Leicester Tigers
Richard Wigglesworth holds the record for most Premiership appearances
Gallagher Premiership final
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 18 June. Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC local radio and live text on the BBC Sport website

Veteran scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth will replace Ben Youngs in Leicester Tigers' starting XV for Saturday's Premiership final against Saracens.

Youngs drops to the bench with 39-year-old Wigglesworth given the nod against a side where he won five Premiership titles and three European Cups.

Prop Mako Vunipola will make his 200th Saracens appearance in the final.

Sarries make one change from their semi-final win against Harlequins, with lock Nick Isiekwe coming into the side.

