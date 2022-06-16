Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Christ Tshiunza played two internationals as a replacement in the 2021 Autumn Nations series

Exeter's Wales lock Christ Tshiunza has been included in Wales' Under-20s squad for the summer series in Italy.

Tshiunza, 20, made his Wales senior debut against Fiji in November 2021 but missed the Six Nations through injury.

His fellow Exeter forward Dafydd Jenkins is joined by Cardiff centre Mason Grady for the summer series staged in Treviso and Verona.

Wales play Scotland on 25 June before facing Georgia on 30 June and Italy on 6 July.

The 30-strong squad will be captained by Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins.

Cardiff back row Alex Mann led the side during the Under-20 Six Nations but is unavailable due to injury.

There are five uncapped players, Caleb Salmon, Mackenzie Martin, Ben Williams, Rhodri Lewis and Che Hope.

"Joe had led the side in the Six Nations when Alex was unavailable due to suspension," said Wales Under-20s coach Byron Hayward.

"He's been here from day one. Him and Alex are very close and are very similar in terms of how they drive standards on and off the field.

"I would put Joe in exactly the same category as Alex - a leader, he is going to be a top professional and a future captain for one of the regions.

"Alex is a massive loss for us. He is definitely a leader on and off the field. Players have so much respect for him, as do the management.

"It's just one of those things that happens in rugby and we've just got to put it behind us and move on and move forward.

Wales will face Scotland, Georgia and Italy in Pool B before a play-off match to determine their final placing.

Forwards: Rhys Barratt (Cardiff), Cameron Jones (Ospreys), Efan Daniel (Cardiff Rugby), Oli Burrows (Exeter Chiefs), Morgan Veness (Ealing Trailfinders), Adam Williams (Dragons), Nathan Evans (Cardiff), Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Caleb Salmon (Scarlets), Ryan Woodman (Dragons), Ben Williams (Aberavon), Ethan Fackrell (Cardiff), Morgan Morse (Ospreys), Benji Williams (Ospreys), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff).

Backs: Morgan Lloyd (Dragons), Che Hope (Dragons), Rhodri Lewis (Ospreys), Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Josh Phillips (Scarlets), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys, capt), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Joe Westwood (Dragons), Oli Andrews (Dragons), Harri Houston (Ospreys), Cameron Winnett (Cardiff), Iestyn Hopkins (Ospreys).