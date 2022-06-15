Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Will Rowlands earned the Welsh Rugby Writers Association Lloyd Lewis Memorial Award after his first season with Dragons since joining them from Wasps

Dragons' Wales lock Will Rowlands has been named Wales player of the year by the Welsh Rugby Writers Association (WRWA).

The 30-year-old joins a host of Welsh rugby legends on the list of previous winners, including Phil Bennett, who passed away last weekend.

Rowlands earned respect and praise for his efforts during a difficult 2021-22 for Wales.

"It's very special. I am really honoured," said Rowlands of the award.

"I have snuck in there among some people of much greater pedigree than myself. I am really touched. It's great to make a little bit of history for myself.

"Playing for Wales means the world to me. After some good performances over the last year, this really puts the icing on the cake. It's awesome.

"From a personal point of view, it's been my most satisfying season of rugby, definitely so with Wales.

"The personal highlight for me was definitely the Scotland game at home in the Six Nations. It was the first match I had started at the Principality Stadium in the Championship. It was an important win for us and the atmosphere was incredible."

Beating Scotland was Wales' only 2022 Six Nations triumph as the 2021 champions ended the tournament fifth after a last-day home defeat by Italy.

Past WRWA top award winners include Gareth Edwards, Barry John, JPR Williams, Mervyn Davies, Bennett, Terry Holmes, Jonathan Davies, Scott Gibbs, Ieuan Evans, Neil Jenkins, Rob Howley, Scott Quinnell, Gareth Thomas, Martyn Williams, Gethin Jenkins, Shane Williams, Sam Warburton, Leigh Halfpenny and Alun Wyn Jones.