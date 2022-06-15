Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Luca Morisi has 34 Italy caps, scoring nine tries

London Irish have signed Italy international centre Luca Morisi from Benetton on an undisclosed-length deal.

The 31-year-old has 34 caps for the Azzurri and has scored nine tries for his country.

He joins Italy prop Danilo Fischetti, who signed for the Exiles on 8 June from Zebre Parma.

Irish finished eighth in the Premiership this season, qualifying for a place in next season's European Champions Cup competition.

"I am very thankful to have this opportunity presented to me as it has always been an aspiration to play in England," Morisi told the club's website external-link .

"I believe this is a brilliant move for myself and my family, and I can't wait to prove myself to Declan [Kidney, director of rugby] and his staff."

Morisi has scored three tries in two appearances for Italy at Twickenham.

He came through the ranks of his local side Milano before continuing his development in northern Italy at Grande Milano Rugby and Crociati Parma Rugby, before moving to Benetton 10 years ago.