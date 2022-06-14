Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds have announced five new signings ahead of the 2022-23 season, including Scarlets back Tomi Lewis.

The Championship side have recruited Australian winger Ben Woollett, 25.

Monty Weatherby, who spent time with the Reds last season, James Hadfield, Sam Grahamslaw have all also signed, with more announcements to come.

Jersey finished last season fourth in the table, 11 points behind league winners Ealing Trailfinders.

Lewis, 23, who can play at full-back and on the wing, and has represented Wales at junior level as well as rugby sevens.

Woollett moves to the Channel Islands from Sydney-based Warringah and has previously played rugby league for NRL side Manly Sea Eagles.

Weatherby, 23, featured in a friendly game against Ayrshire Bulls for the Reds in March having formerly been part of the Sale Sharks Academy.

24-year-old hooker Hadfield formerly played for the University of Bath and most recently for Championship rivals Richmond.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old prop Grahamslaw has played at Edinburgh Rugby and represented Scotland at under-20 level.

Jersey did not specify the lengths of the contracts but said there were more new signings to be announced "in the coming days" external-link .

The club begin their season with a preseason friendly against London Irish on 27 August.