Jack Stafford: Harlequins scrum-half extends contract at Premiership club
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Harlequins scrum-half Jack Stafford has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.
Stafford, 24, joined Quins from Munster in 2020 and has made six appearances for them.
The Twickenham side won the league title in his debut season and reached the Premiership semi-final this campaign, losing to Saracens.
"I'm thrilled to sign a new deal with Harlequins," he told the club's website.
"I chose a great time to join Quins two years ago as the team transitioned into a side that plays a style of rugby so well-connected to its roots and which is so enjoyable to play."
The length of the contract has not been specified.
- 'It's about allowing the story to tell the director': Did you know these nine things about Armando Iannucci?
- Troy Deeney's story: Learn about his complicated relationship with his father, who was always on the edge of the law