Danny Care won his 84th England cap against Japan in November 2018

Danny Care has earned a recall to the England squad, almost four years since his last international appearance.

The Harlequins scrum-half, 35, has won 84 caps and last played for his country against Japan in November 2018.

But Care made the five-man shortlist for this year's Premiership player of the season and has been called up to the squad preparing for Sunday's match with the Barbarians.

England then have a three-Test tour in Australia, starting in Perth on 2 July.

Despite his England exile, Care has excelled for Quins in recent seasons, helping them win the Premiership in 2021 and losing out to Saracens flanker Ben Earl for this season's player of the season award.

He had been selected to play for the Barbarians this weekend and was due to fly to Monaco for a training camp before being summoned by England coach Eddie Jones.

Care's club team-mates, the uncapped hooker Jack Walker and two-cap prop Will Collier, have also been named in the 36-man squad, which does not include players from the Premiership finalists Leicester and Saracens.

"This is a strong, diverse squad," said Jones. "There are a lot of exciting, young players and some experienced players who have another opportunity to shine.

"Everyone will be given the chance to make their case for being part of the Australia tour squad while we prepare for the Barbarians."

Full England squad

Forwards

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 6 caps)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Will Collier (Harlequins, 2 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 40 caps)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 9 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)

Will Goodrick-Clarke (London Irish, uncapped)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 2 caps)

Sam Jeffries (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 93 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Patrick Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 20 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 28 caps)

Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped)

Jack Willis (Wasps, 3 caps)

Backs

Henry Arundell (London Irish, uncapped)

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)

Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Danny Care (Harlequins, 84 caps)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 11 caps)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)

Will Joseph (London Irish, uncapped)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 12 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 39 caps)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 6 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 10 caps)

* Unavailable for selection due to injury - George Furbank, Louis Lynagh, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi and Anthony Watson.