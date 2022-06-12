Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Richard Cockerill was in charge of Edinburgh for four years

Glasgow Warriors "need a Richard Cockerill type" as they seek to replace Danny Wilson as head coach, reckons Peter Wright.

Wilson was dismissed after two years following the 76-14 defeat by Leinster in the United Rugby Championship play-off quarter-final.

England forwards coach Cockerill led Edinburgh for four years.

"They do need a hard-nosed coach," former Scotland prop Wright said on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"That's what Glasgow lack now, just that hardness, and they need to get that back into their game. They've got talented rugby players.

"They probably need a Richard Cockerill type. Edinburgh had a real soft underbelly and Cockerill was a really hard coach. Dean Richards is available, who coached Newcastle. He would be a coach that would potentially change it."

Wright believes "a lack of leadership" and "a lack of discipline" needs addressed at Warriors.

"It's not just about losing, somebody has to lose in sport, it's the manner in which Glasgow have been losing particularly away from home - away from home in the second half of games," Wright explained.

"They've got a fantastic record in the first half. At half-time, something seems to happen and they struggle in that second half. The manner of the defeat against Leinster was embarrassing.

"Leinster are an absolutely outstanding team but you shouldn't be losing to a team like that by 70-odd points. They had 17 international players playing against Leinster. Really experienced of players were getting sin-binned."