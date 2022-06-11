'We handed it to them on a plate' - McFarland says Ulster punished for missed chances

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland believes Saturday's United Rugby Championship semi-final defeat by Stormers was a missed opportunity.

Manie Libbok converted Warrick Gelant's try in the 84th minute to give the Stormers, who were reduced to 14 men with 10 minutes to play, a last-gasp 17-15 win.

The defeat means Ulster's 16-year trophy drought continues.

"It's brutal, absolutely brutal," said McFarland.

"I think it is brutal because we didn't put the best versions of ourselves on the pitch today."

Ulster fought back from going down to two early Stormers tries and led 15-10 at half-time. However they failed to score a point in the second half and failed to capitalised on Adre Smith's red card for an off the ball incident with Iain Henderson after 70 minutes.

From the replacement's dismissal, the Stormers dominated possession and spent the remainder of the game camped in the Ulster 22 before Gelant crossed to level the game and Libbok, who had yet to score a point in an error-strewn performance, kicked the hosts ahead to book an all-South African final with the Bulls.

Ulster missed out on a home final which will see the Stormers, which finished second in the URC tackle, taking on their fourth-placed compatriots.

"To play so well against Munster last week to come here and play like we did in the third quarter and basically hand it to them on a plate is very disappointing," added McFarland.

"It was always going to be chaotic at certain points, we gave them a couple of early scores by giving them access but we were always confident we could come back into the game and we did with a couple of nice tries."

Ulster failed to score a point in the second half in Cape Town

McFarland added that a lack of a clinical edge cost Ulster and said "you just can't do that at this level".

"In the third quarter that was our opportunity. We had field position and we had opportunities to score and we either knocked it on, turned it over with some poor kicking, turned it over at the maul.

"We needed to score then and that would have been the game, but we didn't.

"It's brutal, but ultimately you have to score your points. 15 points in Cape Town against the Stormers was never going to be enough.

"If you don't score points then a team like that can hit you and hurt you, and they did. Fair play to them. I thought they did very well to hang in there and score at the end."