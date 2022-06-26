Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales lost 18-23 to South Africa in November despite leading for 73 minutes at the Principality Stadium

Summer Tour, First Test: South Africa v Wales Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Date: Saturday, 2 July Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on BBC Sport website and app. Updates on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru.

Wales play the first of three tests on successive weekends against South Africa on Saturday - but who would you pick in the Pretoria opener?

Wayne Pivac's side go into the series off the back of a disappointing Six Nations campaign as they build towards next year's World Cup.

The Wales head coach also has a lengthy injury list that includes Justin Tipuric, Willis Halaholo and Ken Owens.

This is your chance to select the XV you would play against the Springboks.

The 34-strong squad, led by Dan Biggar, includes four uncapped players in Saracens prop Sam Wainwright, Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell, Cardiff number eight James Ratti and late call-up Scarlets prop Harri O'Connor.

And while Lions stalwart Jonathan Davies has been left at home Pivac does have Alun Wyn Jones, George North and Dan Lydiate available after their injury problems over the last 12 months.

