Duane Vermeulen in action for Ulster against the Stormers in March

United Rugby Championship semi-final: Stormers v Ulster Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: 11 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website; match report on the BBC Sport NI website

Ulster have named an unchanged starting line-up from the win over Munster for Saturday's United Rugby Championship semi-final against the Stormers.

The Ulster side for the Cape Town game includes Springboks star Duane Vermeulen who is named at number eight.

James Hume and Nick Timoney also start after being named in the URC's Dream Team for this season.

The Stormers make one change from their win over Edinburgh as centre Damian Willemse replaces Rikus Pretorius.

Otherwise, the South Africans' 23 is completed unaltered from last weekend's 28-17 win in Cape Town, with Ulster's bench also unchanged.

Stormers: W Gelant; S Senatla, R Nel, D Willemse, L Zas; M Libbok, H Jantjies; S Kitshoff, JJ Kotze, F Malherbe; S Moerat, M Orie; D Fourie, H Dayimani, E Roos.

Replacements: AH Venter, B Harris, N Fouche, A Smith, E van Rhyn, N Xaba, G Masimla, S Mngomezulu.

Ulster: S Moore; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, T O'Toole; A O'Connor, I Henderson (capt); Marcus Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: J Andrew, E O'Sullivan, G Milasinovich, K Treadwell, Matthew Rea, N Doak, I Madigan, B Moxham.