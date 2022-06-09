Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Versatile Joseph played for London Irish in the Premiership Rugby Cup final against Worcester

Versatile back Will Joseph has signed a new long-term deal with London Irish.

Joseph, 19, joined the Exiles academy aged 13 and made his first-team Premiership debut in 2021.

He scored his first Irish tries this season against Castres in the European Challenge Cup and the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final win over Leicester.

Joseph, whose older brother is England and British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Joseph, has represented England at under-18 and under-20 level.

"We're delighted to have Will signed on with us here at London Irish for the foreseeable future. He has been impressive in his cameos this season and last and we are excited to see him grow further," said London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.

"He has a real desire to improve and work hard, which is something that you can't coach. We look forward to helping Will develop over the years."

Joseph added: "This is a hugely proud moment for me and my family, and I am grateful to London Irish for giving me this opportunity."