Jonnny Sexton suffered an ankle injury in Leinster's Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle

United Rugby Championship semi-final: Leinster v Bulls Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 10 June Kick-off: 19:35 BST

Jonny Sexton has been passed fit and will start on the bench for Leinster in Friday's United Rugby Championship semi-final against the Bulls.

Coach Leo Cullen has made two changes with Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan returning to the starting team.

Henshaw replaces Ciaran Frawley at centre while number eight Conan comes in for Ryan Baird at the RDS Arena.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has named an unchanged line-up for the visit to Dublin.

Leinster crushed Glasgow 76-14 in their quarter-final last weekend while the Bulls progressed by edging the Sharks 30-27 in Pretoria.

Chris Smith's 84th-minute drop-goal gave the Bulls a dramatic victory at Loftus Versfeld and a place in the semi-finals.

Conan's return sees Caelan Doris shifting to the blindside with Josh van der Flier completing the back row.

Sexton's inclusion is a major boost for the holders with the fly-half being passed fit after an ankle injury sustained in the Champions Cup final defeat by La Rochelle.

Leinster: O'Brien; Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, O'Loughlin; Byrne; Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, McCarthy, Ryan (capt), Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Cronin, Healy, Ala'alatoa, Molony, Baird, McGrath, Sexton, Frawley.

Bulls: Moodie; Kriel; Hendricks, Vorster, Tambwe, Smith, Burger; Steenekamp, Grobbelaar, Smith, Steenkamp, Nortje, Coetzee (capt), Botha, Louw.

Replacements: Du Plessis, Matanzima, Hunt, Swanepoel, Steenkamp, Papier, Steyn, Arendse.