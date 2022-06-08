Kai Owen: Worcester Warriors prop signs one-year contract extension
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Loosehead prop Kai Owen has signed a new one-year contract with Worcester Warriors.
The 23-year-old has made 20 appearances for the club, including 11 this season as they won the Premiership Rugby Cup and finished 11th in the league.
"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract," he told the club's website.
"It's always been a dream to play rugby professionally and to be at this club is amazing.
"To be part of the squad that won the Premiership Rugby Cup is something that I will always look on with a lot of fondness.
"There are some very special memories for all the boys and I'm very proud to have been a part of that success."