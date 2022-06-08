Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Danilo Fischetti has 20 international caps for Italy

London Irish have signed Italy international prop Danilo Fischetti from Zebre Parma.

The 24-year-old has represented Italy in three consecutive Six Nations championships and has 20 international caps.

Loosehead prop Fischetti made 41 appearances in four seasons in Parma.

The Exiles finished the season eighth in the Premiership, qualifying for the European Champions Cup.

"I can't wait to get started at London Irish," he told the club's website external-link .

"After speaking to Declan [Kidney], I knew that the ambitions of the club match that of my own.

"I'm looking forward to contributing as much as I can to drive the team up the league table."

London Irish director of rugby Kidney said: "Danilo will be a welcome presence in our pack and will bring with him a wealth of international experience at only 24 years old.

"We are very much looking forward to working with him. He is a welcome addition to our squad."

The length of the contract has not been specified.