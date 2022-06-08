Darren Atkins: Bath full-back signs new contract
Bath full-back Darren Atkins has signed a new deal.
The 25-year-old came through the Premiership side's academy and made his first-team debut in 2016.
Bath, who finished bottom of the top flight in 2021-22, have not disclosed the length of the deal Atkins has signed at The Rec.
"I'm really pleased to be staying at the club and to have the opportunity to continue developing my game," he told the club website.